Southern Illinois school wants federal virus cash for new field

ANNA — A high school in southern Illinois wants to use nearly $900,000 in federal COVID-19 cash for artificial turf at the football field and a new track surface, a newspaper reported.

Some members of the Anna-Jonesboro High School Board said the turf would be used for gym classes, not just football, and boost morale in the Union County community, The Southern Illinoisan reported.

"Go down and tell these kids that we are getting a turf field and watch the sheer joy on these kids' faces," board member Shane Osman said at a July 19 meeting. "The lady who is sitting here in this room that teaches PE will be using the turf field. Everything we are doing on the football field is equally for girls and boys through the PE classes."

The Illinois State Board of Education is reviewing the grant application, according to the newspaper.

A parent, Paula Brue-Hasty, said there were more important needs at the high school, including mental health services and a leaky roof over the art room.

Superintendent Rob Wright said any "negative" story about the field "serves no purpose but to further divide the community." He said the public was given sufficient notice.

"A decision has been made and some disagree. That happens," Wright told the newspaper. "It is time to move forward in a positive manner, set aside differences and continue to serve our students and their needs."

