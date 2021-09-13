Southern Illinois clinics 'brace for impact' as more states attempt to ban early abortions

Clinics in the Southern Illinois region are preparing to take on more clients as restrictive abortion legislation sweeps the nation in an attempt to challenge the precedent set nearly 50 years ago in Roe v. Wade.

Already pregnant individuals from Southern Illinois and more restrictive states like Missouri, Indiana, Kentucky and Arkansas, have to travel hours from their homes to make it to the nearest care provider to receive an abortion.

Now with more states implementing stricter laws, officials at Hope Clinic in Southern Illinois and Planned Parenthood for the St. Louis Region say they fear their client list will expand as more struggle to access care closer to them.

Planned Parenthood and Hope Clinic have invested nearly $10 million in clinical capacity and infrastructure in preparation for more abortion bans and restrictions from neighboring states, according to a joint release from the two health care providers.

"The number of women crossing state lines to have an abortion in Illinois has grown each year since 2014. The most recent data from 2019 shows Illinois cared for 10% more patients who came from out of state," The release said.

In addition to seeing patients from neighboring states, both clinics have experienced caring for patients from Texas fleeing restrictions. With the new six-week abortion ban, they are preparing to do so again.

Both providers say they saw clients from Texas who had to travel 20 times farther than they normally would have had to, to access care during Gov. Greg Abott's executive COVID-19 order that banned abortion in the state.

"We are ready to help patients from Texas access the care they need and deserve. When politicians in other states have failed people in need of abortion, we have answered the call. RHS will do it again because abortion is health care and health care is a human right," said Yamelsie Rodríguez, president and CEO of reproductive health services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region. "However, despite our best efforts, the injustice here is that for far too many patients, traveling out of state will push access out of reach altogether. This is the reality we've long been warning about."

Alison Dreith, deputy director of Hope Clinic, said up until a few years ago, Hope was the only clinic south of Springfield that provided abortion care in Illinois and it is one of the oldest abortion clinics in the country, having opened in 1974 shortly after the passage of Roe V. Wade. She said about 60% of the clinic's patients come from out of state.

"So a bulk of that, at about 55% of our patients are from Missouri, and another 5% all over, including outside of the United States. But particularly we see a lot of patients from Indiana and Kentucky," Dreith said.

Dreith said this is because Illinois has more access to care and is less restrictive than other states in the Midwest.

So every state kind of that touches Illinois is pretty restrictive when it comes to access to abortion care," Dreith said. "That's certainly the case for Missouri, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, are all very restrictive states. And so we're an option for a lot of those people seeking care out of their own communities because we go to 24 weeks gestation. And a lot of our surrounding states only go to 20 weeks, or I think in Indiana, the case is even 14 weeks."

Since the newest Texas law restricting abortion to six weeks has gone into effect, Dreith said Hope clinic has fielded one call from a patient seeking care. However, they are preparing to care for more patients because more restrictive laws are being placed on the books in surrounding states like Missouri, which is attempting to pass a law banning abortion at eight weeks.

"We've doubled the amount of physicians that we have we've added additional staff to our team that provide compassionate abortion care. But we also have quite a large facility, we're about 10,000 square feet. We were built to see 10,000 patients a year, and we see less than half of that," Dreith said. "So we know we have the physical capacity to take on quite a lot more patients if they need to, or decide to choose us as their option."

