Some Illinois schools delay bringing students back amid COVID spike

A surge in the number of COVID-19 cases is prompting some south and southwest suburban school districts to hold off on bringing students back into the classroom, and regular testing for the virus will be the new normal for thousands of students at elementary school districts.

Many districts resumed in-person teaching last week and this week, some after a brief period of remote learning due to a rise in cases and positivity rates.

Others, such as Matteson Elementary Districts 159 and Thornton Township High School District 205, won't allow students back into buildings until later this month.

Homewood Elementary District 153 and High School District 230, which includes Carl Sandburg, Stagg and Andrew high schools, opted for remote learning for a portion of last week. Students in those districts returned to classrooms Monday.

"We simply do not have enough staff members to cover our classes in a safe manner," District 153 told families last week in announcing the delay.

Officials hoped enough staff would be done with the required isolation period to resume classes.

District 159, with schools in Matteson and Richton Park, said staffing issues due to COVID-19 prompted the delay in a return to the classroom. Students will learn remotely until Jan. 18, after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Superintendent Mable Alfred said that the issue isn't so much with students testing positive for the virus, but teachers and other district staff not being able to report to work.

Almost a third of district personnel were out due to either a positive COVID-19 test or close contact with someone who had tested positive, Alfred said.

"We have considered the facts and are aware that the prospect of getting enough substitutes to maintain our buildings during critical periods is unlikely," she said.

Harvey Elementary District 152 said it would institute remote learning as of Monday with a possible return date of Jan. 24, although it will evaluate local COVID-19 statistics to see if that needs to be extended.

Students in Park Forest-Chicago Heights Elementary District 163 will learn remotely with an expected return to classrooms Jan. 24. Thornton Township High School District 205 expects to bring back students that day as well.

District 163 Superintendent Caletha White said staff who are in isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test or close contact are able to work from their homes while classes are being taught remotely this week, provided they are medically able to do so.

Her district as well as Matteson District 162 will require students test regularly for the virus.

District 162, with schools in Matteson, Olympia Fields, Park Forest and Richton Park, provided at-home testing kits for some 3,000 students and for Southland College Prep Charter High School in Richton Park.

Blondean Davis, superintendent of District 162 and Southland College Prep, said the district intends to test students and staff every two weeks.

"The parents understand what we're doing and couldn't be more cooperative," Davis said.

"They want the children in school, they want the children in school safely," she said Monday. "They best way to educate them is in-person learning, and we all know that."

Students picked up testing kits last week and needed to provide results, and while about 2% reported positive tests and will need to stay at home, the district will provide them tutoring so they don't fall behind on classwork, Davis said.

A change from the end of last year is in the isolation period for people who have tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the end of December reduced the isolation period to five days if someone is not showing symptoms or free of symptoms. The isolation period had previously been 10 days. This change could shorten the amount of time students are out of the classroom.

The new guidance has been adopted by the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education, although not all school districts have immediately embraced it. Davis said her schools are staying with the 10-day isolation period.

Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210, with schools in Frankfort and New Lenox, also said staff shortages forced a decision to implement remote learning last week, and that a shortage of bus drivers means that each of its three schools would be without bus service one day this week.

Bloom Township High School District 206 in Chicago Heights said no spectators will be allowed at sporting events for the next two weeks, while Rich Township High School District 227, with schools in Olympia Fields and Richton Park, said it will not allow spectators at least through this Saturday and will re-evaluate its policy based on COVID-19 positivity trends.

