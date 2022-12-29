 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story topical

Some Illinois license plate fees coming down

  • 0

SPRINGFIELD — Lower license plates fees are coming in 2023 for eligible older adults and persons with disabilities.

According to the Illinois Department on Aging, under Public Act 102-0807, which takes effect Jan. 1, drivers who qualify for IDoA's Benefit Access Program will pay only $10 for their license plate stickers, a decrease from the current $24.

"During this time of high inflation, many older adults are finding it increasingly difficult to cover everyday expenses," said Illinois Department on Aging Director Paula Basta. "This income-based discount on license plate renewals is welcome news for older drivers, helping them save money and keep their vehicle registration current."

The Department on Aging's Benefit Access Program determines eligibility for a license plate discount from the Secretary of State's office and free transit on fixed route systems in Illinois. To qualify, residents must be at least 65 years of age or 16 years of age and disabled; they also must meet income requirements. For a household containing one person, the annual income cap is $33,562.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

To apply for the Benefit Access Program online, please visit ilaging.illinois.gov/benefitsaccess.html. For assistance with the online application, older adults can call IDoA's Senior HelpLine at 1-800-252-8966.

Those with specific questions about the price reduction, or about their vehicle's registration status, are encouraged to contact the Illinois Secretary of State's office at 800-252-8980.

IDoA serves and advocates for older Illinoisans and their caregivers by administering quality and culturally appropriate programs that promote partnerships and encourage independence, dignity, and quality of life. For information about the Department's programs and services for older adults and persons with disabilities, visit www2.illinois.gov/aging/programs or contact the Senior HelpLine toll-free at 1-800-252-8966, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The number of Indigenous Americans going to college remains low.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China loosens travel restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News