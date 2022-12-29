Some Illinois license plate fees coming down

SPRINGFIELD — Lower license plates fees are coming in 2023 for eligible older adults and persons with disabilities.

According to the Illinois Department on Aging, under Public Act 102-0807, which takes effect Jan. 1, drivers who qualify for IDoA's Benefit Access Program will pay only $10 for their license plate stickers, a decrease from the current $24.

"During this time of high inflation, many older adults are finding it increasingly difficult to cover everyday expenses," said Illinois Department on Aging Director Paula Basta. "This income-based discount on license plate renewals is welcome news for older drivers, helping them save money and keep their vehicle registration current."

The Department on Aging's Benefit Access Program determines eligibility for a license plate discount from the Secretary of State's office and free transit on fixed route systems in Illinois. To qualify, residents must be at least 65 years of age or 16 years of age and disabled; they also must meet income requirements. For a household containing one person, the annual income cap is $33,562.

To apply for the Benefit Access Program online, please visit ilaging.illinois.gov/benefitsaccess.html. For assistance with the online application, older adults can call IDoA's Senior HelpLine at 1-800-252-8966.

Those with specific questions about the price reduction, or about their vehicle's registration status, are encouraged to contact the Illinois Secretary of State's office at 800-252-8980.

IDoA serves and advocates for older Illinoisans and their caregivers by administering quality and culturally appropriate programs that promote partnerships and encourage independence, dignity, and quality of life. For information about the Department's programs and services for older adults and persons with disabilities, visit www2.illinois.gov/aging/programs or contact the Senior HelpLine toll-free at 1-800-252-8966, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

