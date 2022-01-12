Some Chicago restaurants feel vaccine mandate pinch; others see sales rise with comfort levels

CHICAGO - It’s another tough winter for Chicago restaurants. And depending who you ask, the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is either hurting or helping.

In highly vaccinated neighborhoods, and in restaurants already asking customers for proof of vaccination, the mandate has largely been a relief.

In less-vaccinated neighborhoods, many of which are on the city’s heavily Black South Side, it is making a difficult time harder.

“Asking people in my area to show proof of vaccination is almost asking them for a fight,” said Carmella Coqmard, owner of The Foodie’s Spot in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. “People are very, ‘Don’t do that.’ They’re getting very defensive. I’m losing customers.”

Business last weekend was the worst to date in the three-year history of The Foodie’s Spot, which serves organic, halal and kosher food, Coqmard said. She laid off three workers Monday due to a downturn weeks in the making.

Though multiple factors work against Chicago restaurants at the moment — winter weather is baring its teeth and the omicron variant continues its spread, with 201,428 new cases of COVID-19 announced last week by the state health department — Coqmard is dealing with another factor: less than 46% of residents in the 60649 ZIP code where her restaurant is located are fully vaccinated.

That figure accounts for one of the lowest vaccination rates in Chicago, where a citywide average of 65% of residents are fully vaccinated and 73% have received at least one dose, according to city data.

Coqmard has little doubt that the low vaccination rate is affecting her sales. She also said she isn’t surprised at the downturn in a ZIP code where about 95% of residents are Black.

“A lot of Black people do not trust vaccination,” Coqmard said. “When there’s mandates about stuff, they don’t trust it. There’s history that causes fear, even when there’s possibly something good for them.”

Preparing for the worst, she paused indoor dining and only offered food to-go when the mandate began Jan. 3.

According to a dozen restaurant owners interviewed across the city, customer reaction appears to be following vaccination rates: Those in more highly vaccinated areas are navigating the mandate more easily than those in lower-vaccinated areas.

Mike Zar, the fourth-generation owner of Daley’s Restaurant in the Woodlawn neighborhood, said business was down at least 30% during the first weekend of the mandate. Sunday morning is usually his busiest time of the week as post-church crowds funnel in, and 20-minute waits for a table are common, even in winter.

On Sunday, he said, he didn’t bother opening one of his three dining rooms, which in normal times would be packed. In the Daley’s ZIP code, 60637, 51% of people are fully vaccinated, city data says. Neighboring ZIP codes 60621 and 60649 have even lower vaccination rates; both are under 46%.

During the first few days of the vaccine mandate, Zar said, business was down 80% as he regularly turned away “parties of five or six people, and one doesn’t have a card, and they all leave.”

Though awareness of the mandate seems to have improved, he said, he’s still turning away business.

“One minute I’m frustrated, and the next minute I understand,” he said.

The city, Zar said, “is doing the right thing. It just comes at an expense for everyone.”

The expense is often less marked on the other side of the city.

Uncommon Ground’s Lakeview location, which is in one of the highest-vaccinated ZIP codes — 60613, where 77% of people are fully vaccinated — saw business go up during the first weekend of the vaccine mandate.

Owner Mike Cameron said part of the uptick is likely rooted in an email newsletter sent to nearly 20,000 subscribers last week pleading for business after early winter struggles. But he also said the vaccine mandate has made things easier.

As COVID-19 cases skyrocketed and some Chicago restaurants began temporarily shutting down last month, Uncommon Ground began mandating proof of vaccine Dec. 17 — about two weeks before the city. Cameron said his staff endured the occasional pushback before the city’s mandate went into effect.

Since then, complaints have largely dissipated, he said. Meanwhile business has risen across the board — dine-in, takeout and delivery, Cameron said. Fellow North Side restaurant owners he’s spoken to recently are “all on the same page” supporting the mandate, he said.

“It leveled the playing field, and I’m glad for that,” Cameron said. “And if it makes my guests and staff feel more comfortable and safer, it’s definitely the way to go.”

Cameron said most criticism has been online; he and other restaurant owners and managers in highly vaccinated areas said negative online reviews and hostile emails have been the worst of the pushback.

Dan Weiss, owner of Dollop Diner in Ravenswood and 15 coffee shops mostly in highly vaccinated areas downtown or on the North Side, said he has heard no concerns from staff about customer response to the vaccine mandate.

Three-quarters of residents in Dollop Diner’s 60640 ZIP code are fully vaccinated, according to city data, which is one of the highest rates in the city.

“A number of things are making business difficult, but a vaccine mandate is not the No. 1 thing,” he said. “I’m more worried about it being zero degrees.”

Weiss said he’s not a fan of putting restrictions on customers or asking for what he considers private information. But he’s ultimately comfortable with the mandate.

“It’s good — now you can sit in a room and have peace of mind that everyone in there is believably vaccinated,” he said. “From a business owner standpoint, I’m happy to do anything that makes my staff comfortable and more relaxed. But I’m of the viewpoint that there’s nothing but the virus going away that will make everyone happy and comfortable.”

