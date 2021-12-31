Snow will cause 'extremely hazardous' conditions across Illinois

LINCOLN — The state Department of Transportation on Thursday warned motorists about potentially dangerous traveling conditions because of a storm system moving into Illinois.

“IDOT crews will be out on the roads but conditions could still be extremely hazardous, so we encourage motorists to ask themselves if they really need to make the trip,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman, in a statement.

The National Weather Service said snow and ice accumulation is possible north of Interstate 72, with wind chills of zero to 10 degrees Saturday night into Sunday. Between 1 and 5 inches of snow are possible in some areas, the weather service said.

“Winter has finally arrived,” weather service meteorologist Brett Borchardt said. “We knew it was going to happen at some point.”

The weather system is projected to cause dangerous wind chills in Iowa and Nebraska, with 35 degrees below zero in places.

More than 1,800 IDOT trucks and pieces of equipment are positioned to respond, the department said.

The Chicago Tribune and Associated Press contributed to this report.

