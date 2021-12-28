Slain officer's family loses home in fire

MAKANDA — The family of a Brooklyn police officer killed in the line of duty this year lost their home in a fire the day before Christmas Eve.

Early Thursday morning, six family members of Brian Pierce's family escaped injury when fire destroyed their Makanda home about 100 miles from Madison County. Pierce, 24, was driving daily between the two communities when he was killed Aug. 4 while trying to stop a fleeing vehicle.

His mother, Tammy Pierce, told KMOV-TV that she and Pierce's father, sister, brother-in-law, niece and nephew all got out of the house when an electrical issue started a fire and destroyed the home.

"Already, we were going to face our first Christmas without him was hard enough," she said. "All his belongings are also gone now."

Pierce's family is currently staying at a motel. Donations are being accepted online at Cash App ($AlexisCastro0305) and Venmo (@Waykaymommy).

Pierce, 24, was struck and killed by a vehicle fleeing police on the McKinley Bridge early Aug. 4, according to the Illinois State Police. On Sept. 23, Caleb L. Campbell, 22, of Florissant, Missouri, was indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury for first degree murder, a Class M felony, and failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death, reckless homicide, failure to stop after having an accident involving personal injury or death, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, all Class 4 felonies.

According to court documents, Campbell allegedly drove a vehicle on the McKinley Bridge "at excessive speeds, disregarded traffic laws and evaded attempts by peace officers to stop his vehicle," which resulted in Pierce being struck.

According to Illinois State Police, Pierce was struck by a vehicle involved in a car chase from a Brooklyn nightclub as he was deploying "stop sticks."

Pierce had worked about two years with the police agency in Spillertown, Illinois, and was also a lieutenant with the Makanda Fire Department. Daily he made a 100-mile trip from Makanda to Brooklyn.

On Aug. 6 area police officers lined up to salute as Pierce's flag-draped casket was loaded into a hearse behind the Madison County Morgue, located in the old Wood River Township Hospital Building on Edwardsville Road, in Wood River. A procession led by Illinois State Police motorcycle troopers stretched down Edwardsville Road, with more than 50 vehicles from regional law enforcement agencies participating in the two-hour trip to the Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin, with funeral services held at John A. Logan College in Carterville.

