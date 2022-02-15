Slain Illinois woman's daughters sue alleged killer's estate

CHICAGO — The daughters of a suburban Chicago woman slain in 2019 are suing the estate of their mother's accused killer, who died from COVID-19 while awaiting trial.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed last month in Cook County seeks damages in excess of $75,000 from the estate of Anthony Prate for the death of Malgorzata “Margaret” Daniel, 48.

Prate, of Algonquin, was charged with first-degree murder after Daniel was fatally stabbed nearly 30 times in her Schaumburg apartment following a Nov. 23, 2019, dinner party.

Prate, who had worked as an eye doctor in Lake Zurich and Barrington, was out of jail on $300,000 cash bail, outfitted with an ankle monitor and living with his mother in Tinley Park when he contracted COVID-19 last year, The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald reported.

Prate died in December at age 57 at a Chicago-area hospital. His cause of death is listed as hypoxemic respiratory failure due to pneumonia brought on by COVID-19.

Dominika Daniel, 28, of Itasca, is named as the independent administrator of Daniel's estate. She and her sister Patrycja “Tricia” Daniel, 29, are listed as their mother’s only heirs in the suit, which states that they have suffered “personal and pecuniary loss.”

Their loss includes the “loss of money, benefits, goods, services, companionship, society, and emotional support … grief, sorrow, and mental anguish,” resulting from their mother’s death.

The case is set for an April 7 hearing at the Daley Center in Chicago.

