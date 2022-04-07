Six Flags St. Louis opens Saturday. 5 things to know, including the scoop on a new ride

ST. LOUIS — For those ready for a thrill, Six Flags St. Louis opens for the 2022 season at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The park will be open weekends and select Fridays until the week of May 29 to June 4, when it will be open daily through the summer.

Here's what to know when visiting this year.

New thrill: CATWOMAN Whip

This ride moves in a circular motion and is the park's first ride to combine height, speed and dual-motion.

Riders will be launched 16 stories into the air while rotating 360 degrees. The attraction's top speed is 52 mph and it reaches 164 feet in elevation.

The CATWOMAN Whip seats 16 people and will be on the north side of the park, near the Screaming Eagle's entrance.

What's new for children?

Adventure Cove has replaced Hooks Lagoon in Hurricane Harbor.

The play area will provide 71 electric ignition features, a 750-gallon bucket standing 30 feet in the air, a pirate ship and four water slides.

Accessibility

Six Flags St. Louis will recognize "Autism Awareness Days" April 3 and April 10. From 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., a selection of rides with mild to moderate sensory ratings will be open for a quieter experience.

The company also announced it's opening a low-sensory space, and there will be sensory guides available at each ride to help guests assess what experiences are best for them.

What passes are available this year?

Season passes for 2022 include include the Thrill Seeker Pass, Extreme Pass and Ultimate Pass.

The Thrill Seeker Pass is $64.99 and includes park access on certain dates, general parking, a single-use pass to skip the line on a weekday, two specialty rate tickets for friends and family and Six Flags rewards. This pass cannot be used July 2 to 3, Oct. 15, Oct. 22 or Oct. 29.

The Extreme Pass, at $159.99, now includes two junior passes, which are good all season for guests under 42 inches tall.

Other Extreme Pass benefits include unlimited access to all Six Flags outdoor parks, general parking, a 35% discount on most merchandise, 20% off most food items, two single-use passes to skip the line on a weekday, a single one-day dining deal, five specialty rate tickets for friends and family, Six Flags rewards and a flexible pay option.

The $299.99 Ultimate Pass offers unlimited visits to all Six Flags outdoor parks, preferred parking (reservation required), two junior passes, 35% off most merchandise, 20% off most food items, a 50% discount on a season Flash Pass, a 10-meal dining plan, $25 in merchandise credit, five single-use skip-the-line passes, 10 specialty rate tickets for friends and family, one single-use Games Play Pass, Six Flags rewards and a flexible pay option.

A single-day admission ticket for this Saturday is $39.99 online.

COVID-19 precautions

Masks are not currently required at Six Flags St. Louis, but they are recommended for unvaccinated people.

The company asks guests to practice good hygiene, in part by washing their hands and using hand sanitizer stations throughout the facilities.

