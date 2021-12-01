SIUE makes historic choice in filling open chancellor's seat

James Minor will be the first Black chancellor at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, pending formal Board of Trustees approval Thursday.

Minor will start his tenure as the 10th chancellor on March 1.

Minor most recently worked as assistant vice chancellor and senior strategist at California State University. Before that, he was deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Education.

Minor holds a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a master's in sociology from the University of Nebraska, as and a bachelor's in sociology from Jackson State University, according to a university release.

A Search Advisory Committee chaired by SIUE Vice Chancellor for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Jessica Harris was assembled to fill the position. It was comprised of 28 faculty, staff, students and community stakeholders.

Minor will succeed Randy Pembrook, who announced he would retire in 2022 back in May. He has been chancellor since 2016.

In 2019, Pembrook's total compensation from SIUE was $340,126.20.

