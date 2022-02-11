Should you still wear a mask after Illinois' mandate expires? Health officials weigh in

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday Illinois will soon leave it up to individuals and businesses on whether they want to wear or require masks in most indoor settings.

Public health officials encouraged businesses to still require them, and they'll still be required in certain settings like schools, hospitals and nursing homes.

But if you don't have to wear one, how do you decide if you should? Public health officials weighed in.

People who are fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 and who aren't at high risk of developing a severe case might be able to go without a mask more safely, said Dr. Alex Garza, chief community health officer for SSM Health.

"I would feel comfortable if the case rates were low enough, hospitalization rates were low enough," Garza said.

Those numbers began decreasing rapidly in late January in Illinois, and by the end of the month will be low enough to warrant lifting the mandate, said Dr. Emily Landon, an infectious disease specialist and chief hospital epidemiologist at University of Chicago Medicine.

The population that doesn't have any natural or vaccine immunity to COVID-19 is shrinking, Garza said. As that pool shrinks, the community nears "the holy grail of herd immunity."

"We'll still get sick people, people will still end up in the (intensive care unit), people will still pass away, but it will be at lower rates and lower numbers," Garza said.

Yet those in high-risk groups such as elderly people, people with underlying health conditions and people who are unvaccinated should consider using masks to prevent illness, Garza said.

"When should people feel comfortable not wearing a mask? I think that's really dependent upon the individual's risk factors."

People who have COVID-19 symptoms should wear a mask, Landon said. Keeping a mask on hand for crowded indoor spaces is also a good idea, she said.

Whether masks are required or not, wearing them is a "low ask" to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Garza said.

"It's a pretty low barrier and it's a pretty high payoff," he said. "Lockdowns and stuff like that, that's a high barrier."

Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City will continue to require masks for patients, visitors and staff, said Dr. Michael Adams, chief medical officer. He also encouraged metro-east residents to "stay vigilant."

"Continuing to implement infection prevention measures is key, like staying up to date on vaccinations, frequent hand washing, staying home if you're sick and wearing a mask when in public regardless of vaccination status and social distancing," Adams said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control still recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places. In January, the CDC noted that some masks provide better protection that others. Respirator masks such as an N95 or KN95 offer the best protection.

"Masking is a critical public health tool for preventing spread of COVID-19, and it is important to remember that any mask is better than no mask. To protect yourself and others from COVID-19, CDC continues to recommend that you wear the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently," according to the CDC.

