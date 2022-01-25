Shooting deaths of state trooper, wife ruled murder-suicide

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHICAGO — The shooting deaths of an off-duty Illinois State Police trooper and his wife were ruled a murder-suicide Tuesday by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Trooper Antonio Alvarez, 30, and Amanda Alvarez, 31-, of Chicago were found Monday inside a non-department issued vehicle in Chicago, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy released Tuesday found Antonio Alvarez died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the medical examiner’s office said.

Amanda Alvarez, 31, died of a gunshot wound to her head and her death was ruled a homicide, the office said.

Amanda Alvarez was a school teacher. Her family said the couple was having problems in their marriage and that she had told relatives she intended to leave him, WLS-TV reported.

