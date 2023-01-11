 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Several Central Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce new gun law

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation on Tuesday banning the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons.

The sheriffs of several Central Illinois counties say they will not enforce new legislation banning the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons.

In a letter posted to social media around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Logan County Sheriff Mark Landers said he believed the law violates the Second Amendment, which he has sworn to uphold.

“Therefore, as the custodian of the jail and chief law enforcement official for Logan County, … neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State,” he wrote, “nor will we be arresting or housing law abiding individuals that have been charged solely with non-compliance of this Act.”

Sheriffs in DeWittLa Salle, Piatt and Grundy counties followed suit, posting letters with the same wording on their social media pages. 

The law was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday night. It makes Illinois the ninth state, as well as Washington, D.C., to prohibit the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons.

The legislation bans dozens of specific brands or types of rifles and handguns, .50-caliber guns, attachments and rapid-firing devices. No rifle will be allowed to accommodate more than 10 rounds, with a 15-round limit for handguns.

Those who already own such guns will have to register them, including serial numbers, with the Illinois State Police. The new law enables merchants to sell or return current stock and Illinois-based manufacturers can sell their wares outside Illinois or to law enforcement.

Critics warn the governor’s signature will trigger court challenges, which will ultimately overturn the law as a violation of the 2nd Amendment.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. 

Photos: Pritzker sworn in for second term

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the state's other constitutional officers were sworn in Monday. See photos from the event. 

