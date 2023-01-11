Several Central Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce new gun law

The sheriffs of several Central Illinois counties say they will not enforce new legislation banning the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons.

In a letter posted to social media around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Logan County Sheriff Mark Landers said he believed the law violates the Second Amendment, which he has sworn to uphold.

“Therefore, as the custodian of the jail and chief law enforcement official for Logan County, … neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State,” he wrote, “nor will we be arresting or housing law abiding individuals that have been charged solely with non-compliance of this Act.”

Sheriffs in DeWitt, La Salle, Piatt and Grundy counties followed suit, posting letters with the same wording on their social media pages.

The law was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday night. It makes Illinois the ninth state, as well as Washington, D.C., to prohibit the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons.

The legislation bans dozens of specific brands or types of rifles and handguns, .50-caliber guns, attachments and rapid-firing devices. No rifle will be allowed to accommodate more than 10 rounds, with a 15-round limit for handguns.

Those who already own such guns will have to register them, including serial numbers, with the Illinois State Police. The new law enables merchants to sell or return current stock and Illinois-based manufacturers can sell their wares outside Illinois or to law enforcement.

Critics warn the governor’s signature will trigger court challenges, which will ultimately overturn the law as a violation of the 2nd Amendment.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Close 1 of 30 Jesse White.JPG Former Secretary of State Jesse White is applauded Monday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker thanked him for his years of service and lauded his legacy. JB Piitzker 13 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker claps during his address to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. JB Piitzker 12 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker claps during his address to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. JB Piitzker 11 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor Monday, Jan. 9 JB Piitzker 10 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker embraces his family after he is sworn in for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. The oath was administered by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, left. JB Piitzker 9 010923.JPG Surrounded by his family, Gov. J.B. Pritzker shakes hands with Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 7 010923.JPG Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 5 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 3 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor with his family beside him on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. He is sworn in by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois. Tiffany Mathis 1 011023.JPG Tiffany Mathis sings "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before Governor J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 2 010923.JPG Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 1 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker is joined on stage by his wife M.K. Pritzker and two children before taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. Inauguration events were held at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. Juliana Stratton 1 010923.JPG Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton walks on stage, waving to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center on Monday, before taking the oath of office for her second term. Stratton 2 010923.JPG Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton speaks to the crowd after taking the oath of office for her second term on Monday, Jan. 9 at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. Alex Giannoulias 1 010923.JPG Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias speaks Monday after he is sworn in, becoming the first person to hold the office after Jesse White's 24-year run. Alex Giannoulias 2 010923.JPG Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias points to former Secretary of State Jesse White on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield, after Giannoulias was sworn in. Michael Frerichs 010923.JPG Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs speaks on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield after his third inauguration. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. dance gov 7 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 13 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 12 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 11 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 10 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 9 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 8 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife, M.K. Pritzker, wave to supporters during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. Photos: Pritzker sworn in for second term Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the state's other constitutional officers were sworn in Monday. See photos from the event. 1 of 30 Jesse White.JPG Former Secretary of State Jesse White is applauded Monday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker thanked him for his years of service and lauded his legacy. JB Piitzker 13 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker claps during his address to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. JB Piitzker 12 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker claps during his address to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. JB Piitzker 11 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor Monday, Jan. 9 JB Piitzker 10 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker embraces his family after he is sworn in for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. The oath was administered by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, left. JB Piitzker 9 010923.JPG Surrounded by his family, Gov. J.B. Pritzker shakes hands with Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 7 010923.JPG Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 5 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 3 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor with his family beside him on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. He is sworn in by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois. Tiffany Mathis 1 011023.JPG Tiffany Mathis sings "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before Governor J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 2 010923.JPG Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. JB Piitzker 1 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker is joined on stage by his wife M.K. Pritzker and two children before taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. Inauguration events were held at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. Juliana Stratton 1 010923.JPG Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton walks on stage, waving to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center on Monday, before taking the oath of office for her second term. Stratton 2 010923.JPG Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton speaks to the crowd after taking the oath of office for her second term on Monday, Jan. 9 at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. Alex Giannoulias 1 010923.JPG Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias speaks Monday after he is sworn in, becoming the first person to hold the office after Jesse White's 24-year run. Alex Giannoulias 2 010923.JPG Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias points to former Secretary of State Jesse White on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield, after Giannoulias was sworn in. Michael Frerichs 010923.JPG Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs speaks on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield after his third inauguration. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. 011023-illinois-ball Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball. dance gov 7 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 13 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 12 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 11 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 10 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 9 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. dance gov 8 010923.JPG Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife, M.K. Pritzker, wave to supporters during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.