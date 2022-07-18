Sergeant’s death marks the third suicide in Chicago Police Department in a month

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
An off-duty sergeant died Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Chicago Police Department.

“The Chicago Police Department is mourning the loss of the off-duty sergeant who succumbed to his injuries today,” the police department said in a statement released Sunday. “We ask that the city wrap its arms around this sergeant’s loved ones as they mourn his loss. Please also take a moment to pray for the men and women of CPD, who are grieving alongside this sergeant’s family.”

The sergeant’s death marks the third suicide in CPD this month. Patricia Swank, a Chicago police officer for more than six years, died July 2 and a second officer, Durand Lee, 42, died Friday, according to a statement from police on Saturday.

