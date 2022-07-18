Sergeant’s death marks the third suicide in Chicago Police Department in a month

An off-duty sergeant died Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Chicago Police Department.
“The Chicago Police Department is mourning the loss of the off-duty sergeant who succumbed to his injuries today,” the police department said in a statement released Sunday. “We ask that the city wrap its arms around this sergeant’s loved ones as they mourn his loss. Please also take a moment to pray for the men and women of CPD, who are grieving alongside this sergeant’s family.”
The sergeant’s death marks the third suicide in CPD this month. Patricia Swank, a Chicago police officer for more than six years, died July 2 and a second officer, Durand Lee, 42, died Friday, according to a statement from police on Saturday.
Today’s top pics: World Athletics Championships and more
President Joe Biden reacts as he stands with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the Israeli President's residence Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden points to his hat as he poses for a photo at the Maccabiah Games at Teddy Stadium, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Milwaukee Brewers' Jonathan Davis scores next to San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart on a single by Willy Adames during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Godofredo A. Vásquez
John Daly of the US plays from the 3rd tee during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Thursday, July 14 2022. The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17, 2022, to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Norway's Viktor Hovland plays off the 3rd tee during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Thursday, July 14 2022. The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17, 2022, to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays a shot on the 2nd hole during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Thursday July 14, 2022. The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17, 2022, to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Peter Morrison
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays off the 18th tee during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Thursday, July 14, 2022. The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17, 2022, to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Peter Morrison
Tiger Woods of the US reacts to dust after playing a shot on the 1st hole during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Thursday, July 14 2022. The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17, 2022, to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. plays off the 11th tee during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Thursday July 14, 2022. The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17, 2022, to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia hugs Leah Holton-Pope, senior advisor to New York Assembly Majority Leader Peoples-Stokes prior to a ceremony to honor the victims on the two-month anniversary of the attack by a racist gunman at a memorial outside the store in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)
Derek Gee
Jamaica's goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer, back, punches the ball next to teammate Vyan Sampson, center, and Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer semifinal match in Monterrey, Mexico, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
Fireworks illuminate the Eiffel Tower in Paris during Bastille Day celebrations late Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
France's Kadidiatou Diani celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women Euro 2022 group D soccer match between France and Belgium, at the New York Stadium, Rotherham, England, Thursday July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Rui Vieira
The pack with Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Belgium's Wout Van Aert, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, and his teammates set the pace for the pack as they climb Col du Galibier pass during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.5 kilometers (102.8 miles) with start in Briancon and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
Stage winner Britain's Thomas Pidcock celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.5 kilometers (102.8 miles) with start in Briancon and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
Stage winner Britain's Thomas Pidcock climbs Alpe D'Huez during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.5 kilometers (102.8 miles) with start in Briancon and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, attempts to break away from Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, Sepp Kuss of the U.S., right, and Britain's Geraint Thomas, left, as they climb Alpe d'Huez during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.5 kilometers (102.8 miles) with start in Briancon and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP)
Bernard Papon
Sepp Kuss of the U.S., front, sets the pace for team leader Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, as Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, follows, as they climb Alpe d'Huez during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.5 kilometers (102.8 miles) with start in Briancon and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP)
Bernard Papon
Boats lie on the dried riverbed at a tourist dock along the Po river in Torricella, northern Italy, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Italy's drought has dried up rivers crucial for irrigation threatening some 3 billion euros ($3.1 billion) in agriculture, according to Italian farm lobby Coldiretti. Italy's confederation of agricultural producers, Copagri, estimates the loss of 30%-40% of the seasonal harvest. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Antonio Calanni
Iceland's Elisa Vidarsdottir, left, challenges for the ball with Italy's Martina Rosucci during the Women Euro 2022 soccer match between Italy and Iceland at the Manchester City Academy Stadium, in Manchester, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Jon Super
A peacock stands in Lake View Park, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Rahmat Gul
Cars destroyed by a deadly Russian missile attack stand near a monument in honor of the Ukrainian Air Force with a Soviet MiG-21 fighter jet in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Efrem Lukatsky
Blood stains are seen on a damaged car after a deadly Russian missile attack in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Efrem Lukatsky
Thousands people gather in the bullring on the final day of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Alvaro Barrientos
Army soldiers stand guard at prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Sri Lankan protesters retreated from government buildings they seized and military troops reinforced security at the Parliament on Thursday, establishing a tenuous calm in a country in both economic meltdown and political limbo.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Rafiq Maqbool
Costa Rica's Carol Sanchez (6) and United States' Lindsey Horan (10) fight for the ball during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer semifinal match in Monterrey, Mexico, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
Athletes train while workers put up signage before the World Athletics Championships Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
