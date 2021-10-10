Seifu Tura Abdiwak wins 2021 Chicago Marathon

Seifu Tura, of Ethiopia, wins the men's Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Chicago.
Paul Beaty, AP
CHICAGO — Seifu Tura Abdiwak of Ethiopia and Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya won Sunday in the return of the Chicago Marathon, which was scrapped last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Abdiwak, who placed sixth in the Chicago race in 2019, finished in 2 hours, 6 minutes, 12 seconds. Galen Rupp was second in 2:06:35, followed by Kenya's Eric Kiptanui with a time of 2:06:51.
Rupp won the Chicago title in 2017, becoming the first American man to accomplish the feat in 15 years.
Chepngetich took the women's race, finishing in 2:22:31. Emma Bates of the U.S. was second at 2:24:20.
Around 35,000 runners competed in Sunday's 26.2-mile event. Organizers canceled last year's race due to health concerns for runners, spectators and volunteers. Registered participants had to provide either proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results.
Photos: Blues slap Blue Jackets 7-3 in final exhibition game
Blues, Blue Jackets play final exhibition
St. Louis Blues' David Perron (57), center, is congratulated by teammates Jake Walman (46), Ryan O'Reilly (90) and Brandon Saad (20) after Perron scored a first period goal against Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) in the final preseason game at Enterprise Center on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Blues, Blue Jackets play final exhibition
St. Louis Blues' goalie Jordan Binnington (50) keeps the puck in front of him from a shot by Gregory Hofmann (15) as Robert Bortuzzo (41) of the Blues adds pressure during the second period of the final preseason game at Enterprise Center on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Blues, Blue Jackets play final exhibition
St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas (18) congratulates Vladimir Tarasenko (91) as he scores a first period goal against Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) in the final preseason game at Enterprise Center on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Blues, Blue Jackets play final exhibition
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt attends the St. Louis Blues game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Enterprise Center on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Blues, Blue Jackets play final exhibition
St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas (18) looks for a pass from Vladimir Tarasenko (91) in the first period goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the final preseason game at Enterprise Center on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Blues, Blue Jackets play final exhibition
St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) muscles Tyler Sikura (18) of the Blue Jackets out of the way of Blues goalie Jordan Binnington (51) during the second period of the final preseason game at Enterprise Center on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Blues, Blue Jackets play final exhibition
St. Louis Blues' Louie counts off six goals as the Blues take over against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second period of the final preseason game at Enterprise Center on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Blues, Blue Jackets play final exhibition
St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington (51) deflects a second period shot by Justin Danforth (17) of the Columbus Blue Jackets under pressure by Blues' Torey Krug (47) during the second period of the final preseason game at Enterprise Center on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Blues take final exhibition game 7-3 over Blue Jackets
St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou (25) plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third period at Enterprise Center on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Blues take final exhibition game 7-2 over Blue Jackets
St. Louis Blues' James Neal (81) looks for the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets defenders in the third period at Enterprise Center on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Blues take final exhibition game 7-3 over Blue Jackets
St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou (25) tries to score against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third period at Enterprise Center on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Blues take final exhibition game 7-3 over Blue Jackets
St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou (25) plays against Tyler Sikura (18) of the Columbus Blue Jackets, giving a thrill to a young fan in the third period at Enterprise Center on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Blues take final exhibition game 7-3 over Blue Jackets
St. Louis Blues' Jake Neighbours (63) is taken to the boards by Gavin Bayreuther (5) of the Columbus Blue Jackets at Enterprise Center on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Blues take final exhibition game 7-3 over Blue Jackets
St. Louis Blues' Jake Neighbours (63) plays underneath Mikko Lehtonen (43) of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third period at Enterprise Center on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Blues take final exhibition game 7-3 over Blue Jackets
St. Louis Blues' Pavel Buchnevich (89) and Robert Thomas (18) work around Andrew Peeke (2) of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third period at Enterprise Center on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Blues take final exhibition game 7-3 over Blue Jackets
St. Louis Blues' Jake Neighbours (63) checks Mikko Lehtonen (43) of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third period at Enterprise Center on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Blues take final exhibition game 7-3 over Blue Jackets
To the delight of Blues fans, St. Louis Blues' Pavel Buchnevich (89) and Brandon Saad (20) sandwich Gabriel Carlsson (53) of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third period at Enterprise Center on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
