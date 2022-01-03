School bus companies got pandemic aid from Chicago schools, but still laid off drivers: district watchdog

After COVID-19 forced Chicago Public Schools to transition to remote learning in 2020, the district shelled out $28.5 million in “good-faith payments” to 14 bus companies, with the expectation they would continue paying their workers.

Nine of these companies also obtained federal Paycheck Protection Program loans intended to help businesses keep people on the payroll. But eight of the nine companies ended up laying workers off for varying lengths of time, CPS Inspector General Will Fletcher’s office wrote in its annual report released Monday.

“In the most extreme example, one vendor that received CPS good-faith payments obtained federal PPP funds and laid off all its drivers and bus aides by the end of the first week of closures and spent only 0.5% of its normal payroll post-closure,” read the report, which chided CPS for not having a “coordinated plan” for communicating its intentions for the payments or a verification system to ensure drivers and bus aides were paid.

The inspector general’s office said it alerted CPS to the overlapping government funding in a September 2020 memo that led to written agreements for bus vendors to repay CPS about $3 million. The district has since recouped just over $2 million, according to the inspector general report, which summarized alleged CPS fraud, employee misconduct and financial mismanagement in the last fiscal year.

The inspector general’s office noted the need for transparency in how pandemic-related funds are spent. At its October meeting, Chicago Board of Education members discussed ways to allow the public to be able to track these expenditures in real time, instead of just releasing spending reports every few months. CPS is slated to receive $2.8 billion in direct emergency pandemic relief funding over five fiscal years, Fletcher’s office noted.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, who took over the top job in September, called Fletcher a “great asset” for the district.

“One of the things that I always look at when we look at any of these reports is making sure that we have the right procedures, that we’re learning the right lessons, so that we don’t repeat some of the findings that they have,” Martinez told the Tribune.

The 65-page inspector general report comes as CPS’ busing woes continue. A nationwide bus driver shortage means CPS has paid thousands of families to find alternatives to district-provided transportation this school year. At last month’s meeting, the board adopted a resolution to devise transit solutions that prioritize diverse learners whose education plans require transportation. A progress report is due later this month.

In its report, Fletcher’s office said it opened investigations into about a third of the 1,086 complaints it received. Among the findings:

The sexual allegations unit handled 209 cases of reported adult-on-student sexual misconduct that led to the end of CPS employment for 41 people.

Investigators explored allegations of a substitute teacher sexually abusing his daughter outside of school while she was a CPS student; a security guard having a sexual relationship with a 19-year-old high school student who became pregnant; a high school sign language interpreter having sex with a hearing-impaired 17-year-old student; and an elementary school teacher grooming two minor students and sexually abusing one of them. That unnamed teacher was reportedly charged with criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Fletcher’s office expressed concern of “inadequate protections” to prevent employees who were found to have engaged in sexual misconduct with CPS students, but who were not arrested or convicted for whatever reason, from finding employment with children outside the district.

“Significant loopholes exist for unlicensed staff and volunteers who have been permanently terminated or blocked by CPS for sexual misconduct, but who are not facing criminal charges,” the report reads. “Some of the OIG’s most troubling noncriminal investigations involve unlicensed staff, volunteers and vendors, who can find another job working with children outside of CPS without their misconduct becoming known.”

A prior review by the inspector general’s office found CPS failed to collect as much as $2 million in pre-kindergarten tuition over four years because of fraud, mismanagement and limited oversight of an outside company’s work. Since that review, nearly $180,000 in pre-kindergarten debt has been paid. A pandemic-related pause on debt collections has limited the amount of money recouped, while some cannot be recovered because of unspecified errors.

An elementary school assistant principal allegedly stole more than $195,000 over two years by diverting $175,000 in afterschool program fees to her personal bank account and by issuing checks for more than $20,000 to herself and her family.

An elementary school teacher allegedly embezzled a $3,000 field trip donation that she reportedly spent on catering for her class reunion, airfare, a Chicago river cruise and a purchase from a pool and patio store.

A teacher allegedly falsified time records by swiping in to CPS’ timekeeping system and immediately leaving to park her car or do something else before returning to school. The inspector general’s office said it initiated its investigation after administrators determined the teacher was not with her class during a fire drill.

