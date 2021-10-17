Rush hour is coming back, but slower traffic hasn’t meant fewer crashes. Here’s why.

CHICAGO - Rush hour is coming back, forcing a return to slower driving speeds for commuters heading back to the office and parents picking up their kids from school.

But even as driving speeds slow, traffic crashes remain high. Safety advocates say pandemic behaviors — including the possibility some drivers might be conducting Zoom meetings behind the wheel — could be to blame for the number of injuries and deaths on roadways.

Traffic has been building for months, data from the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning shows, after short travel times and an uptick in speeding on Chicago-area expressways early in the pandemic.

And though rush hour is back, it’s not quite the same as it was pre-pandemic. Speeds during peak travel times in September were still somewhat faster than in 2019, CMAP found. And rush hour was shorter than before the pandemic, especially in the morning, CMAP senior planner Tom Murtha said.

Those changes might not last. Increased rush hour congestion could convince some drivers to change their routines, spreading peak travel times once again over more hours, he said. It could cause others to return to public transit.

Children returning to school will also likely continue to affect driving, he said.

“Historically, school had been a fairly big part of the travel picture,” Murtha said. “And was one of the reasons why the p.m. peak in particular was longer than the a.m.”

Less congestion and more speeding during the pandemic was believed to be one factor behind a nationwide spike in traffic injuries and deaths in 2020, said AAA spokeswoman Molly Hart. And Illinois experienced an even bigger spike in crashes leading to injuries and deaths than the national average that year, she said.

So far in 2021, more people have died in vehicle crashes on Illinois roads than during the same period in 2020, according to provisional data from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

In Chicago alone, 111 people died in crashes between March and early September, compared with 92 people during the same months in 2020, according to CMAP. The number of people seriously injured in crashes was up by nearly 20%.

In some places, including Cook County, traffic deaths have gone down in 2021, but they remain higher than pre-pandemic rates, according to IDOT.

It might come down to behaviors drivers picked up during the pandemic, said Ryan Pietzsch, with the Itasca-based safety advocacy organization National Safety Council.

“Drivers have been following (pandemic) requirements, following restrictions and so forth,” he said. “Now we’re opening up again, and the sense of freedom that one gets by driving is unique in that we’re compartmentalizing. In other words, we get in our vehicles as drivers, and we feel like we’re separated, or safe from the world.”

The council didn’t study the Chicago area specifically, but is seeing similar trends nationally, he said. And nationally, he said, aggressive driving is up.

Another factor contributing to crashes could be commuters returning to the office. Some who would normally have taken a bus or train might now be choosing to drive, meaning they less are experienced driving their routes, he said.

And drivers might forget that trips are taking longer than they did at the height of the pandemic as traffic returns, leaving themselves little time to arrive at their destination.

Drivers might also have a hard time putting down the technology that has pervaded pandemic life as they get back on the road, he said. That could mean they are sitting in on Zoom meetings while driving.

Drivers should buckle up, slow down and leave plenty of following distance, he said. And they should put down the Zoom call and stick to just driving while they’re in the car.

Some crashes and injuries are likely still tied to speeding, especially on local streets, said Laura Wilkison, deputy executive director of plan implementation and legislative affairs for CMAP.

One solution is to put “traffic calming” measures onto city streets, which can help protect cyclists and pedestrians too, as biking and walking are growing in popularity throughout Chicago and the suburbs, she said. That can include lower speed limits, pedestrian islands and crosswalks in roadways and bike lanes, which both provide space for cyclists and narrow streets to encourage lower speeds.

The measures might be one way to reverse not only the pandemic spike in traffic fatalities and deaths, but also a longer-term uptick in the Chicago area that predated the pandemic, Wilkison said.

“I’m almost a little less concerned in the short-term, and almost like, why is this happening in the whole course,” she said.