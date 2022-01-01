Route 66 to be showcased during Illinois State Museum’s 2026 exhibit on highway’s 100th anniversary

A new exhibition honoring one of the original highways in the United States is in the works at the Illinois State Museum, the institution announced recently.

The exhibit is set to open in 2026 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Route 66. To prepare, the museum launched a “collecting initiative” as an effort to assemble historical objects of the Mother Road between 1926 and 1977.

Though the exhibit is four years away, the museum has received a significant contribution from the family of Bob Waldmire, an artist and cartographer known for his art pieces of Route 66.

These pieces include original drawings, paintings, prints, postcards, and a manual typewriter Walmire used to write newsletters.

A pair of the patched, cutoff shorts Waldmire wore on his journey along the highway, a roadside display stand for selling postcards, and a hand-painting of a map of Route 66 that was designed on the hood of his 1965 Mustang was also part of the donation.

At one point, Waldmire lived out of a van in Arizona. It was a 1972 Volkswagen camper that he bought in 1985.

His van later became the inspiration for the character Fillmore in the Disney-Pixar movie “Cars”.

“It is an honor for the museum to receive this donation of Bob Waldmire’s art and objects,” curator Erika Holst said in a statement. “No one symbolized the freedom and opportunity of the Mother Road better than Bob Waldmire.

Throughout the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s, Waldmire drove Route 66 and stopped in towns along the way to create and sell his art.

“Bob represented a sense of freedom and devil-may-care attitude to people who were more enmeshed in a routine,” said the artist’s brother, Edwin “Buz” Waldmire, in a news release.

The museum welcomes those who may have keepsakes from restaurants, motels, drive-ins, gas stations and auto repair shops along Route 66.

Souvenirs from travelers, antiques from businesses along the highway, and relics that help to reflect the Black experience on Route 66 are some of the items on the museum wish list.

