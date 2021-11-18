Route 66 National Historic Trail legislation advances in Washington

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House will consider a measure to create the Route 66 National Historic Trail.

The House Natural Resources Committee advanced the bill by U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria. The legislation would mean that the National Park Service will have the authority to help communities preserve the roadway, which runs from Chicago through Bloomington-Normal to Santa Monica, California.

“Route 66 is a crucial transportation artery that connects America’s heartland to the west,” LaHood said in a statement. “The Mother Road provides powerful economic development tools for communities throughout Illinois, creating jobs and opportunity for 18th District residents."

The Senate passed a companion bill last year.

Route 66 was established in 1926 and included about 300 miles in Illinois.

