Rolling Stones ask St. Louis-area fans to wear masks, get vaccinated for COVID-19

BELLEVILLE — From a COVID-19 standpoint, you might say members of The Rolling Stones are part of a vulnerable population.

Three are in their 70s. Lead singer Mick Jagger is the oldest at 78. The youngest is 64-year-old drummer Steve Jordan, who replaced Charlie Watts shortly before Watts' death last month.

The legendary English rock band is starting the U.S. portion of its No Filter Tour in St. Louis on Sunday night with a concert at The Dome at America's Center. It's asking fans to follow COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

"We want to make it a great night," said bass guitarist Ronnie Wood, 74, in a video that the band posted Friday on Twitter.

"And a safe one," added Jagger.

"We've all had the shot, and you better get one, too," said guitarist and singer Keith Richards, 77.

"So if you're not vaccinated, get tested," Jagger said.

"If they want the masks on, put 'em on. It's no big deal," Richards said.

"And if you're experiencing symptoms, like a high temperature or something, don't come to the show," Jagger said.

"Who knows when we'll have the chance to spend the night together again?" asks Wood, playing on the name of the band's 1967 classic "Let's Spend the Night Together."

The 51-second video, which features rehearsal images and concert footage, had been viewed nearly 44,000 times by late Sunday morning.

It ends with the message, "Check venue website for current COVID-19 regulations."

The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour began in 2017 in Germany. It was supposed to run through 2020, but the last leg got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The band will perform in 13 cities across the United States this fall, ending the tour Nov. 20 in Austin, Texas.

Sunday's show began at 7:30 p.m. at The Dome at America's Center.

Here's a list of COVID-19 regulations at the venue:

—Guests are required to wear masks at all times, except while eating or drinking as part of our health and safety standards. Eating and drinking is allowed in your seating pod. Eating or drinking is prohibited while walking from the concession stand to your seat.

—Face coverings must be fully covering the nose and mouth at all time.

—Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test is not required.

—Compliance with health and safety rules is mandatory, and attendance is conditioned on such compliance. If a guest violates any health and safety rules, the guest may be denied entry to or ejected from the venue, with no recourse for ticket refund.

BJC Healthcare will offer free COVID vaccination shots at the concert, according to Fox2Now. They will be administered in the venue's first-aid room.

KMOV4 reported that The Rolling Stones have been rehearsing in St. Louis for the past week.

Jagger apparently had time for a little sightseeing. He posted a photo of himself under the Gateway Arch.

The band, which formed in 1962, replaced Watts, 80, with Jordan this summer, citing an unspecified medical procedure that Watts was undergoing. He died Aug. 24 in a London hospital.

Watts had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2004. He reportedly went into remission after radiation treatments.