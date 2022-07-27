 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story topical

Rocky the Illinois coyote to get more room but not new home

072822-illinois-coyote

A coyote in a cage at the River Trail Nature Center, Jan. 5 in Northbrook.

 ARMANDO L. SANCHEZ, CHICAGO TRIBUNE

NORTHBROOK — A coyote on public display in suburban Chicago will get a larger den but not a transfer to a wild animal sanctuary in Colorado.

A report for the Cook County Forest Preserve District said the coyote, named Rocky, is "happy and healthy" in his 266-square-foot home but will get more room. Critics, however, said his constant pacing is proof that he's bored.

"You put an animal in a cage they're not happy," said Jodie Wiederkehr, director of the Chicago Alliance for Animals.

072822-illinois-coyote

A coyote paces in its cage at the River Trail Nature Center, Jan. 5 in Northbrook.

Rocky has been at the River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook since 2018, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. He was found as a pup in Tennessee.

An expanded habitat is in the works at the nature center.

A petition to relocate the coyote to a wild animal sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado, has more than 6,000 signatures.

"Because the coyote is an imprinted animal that has lived with humans practically since birth, there is no guarantee it will thrive if moved across the country and introduced to other coyotes," Forest Preserve officials said.

