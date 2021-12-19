Rockford Midtown District venture to connect, inspire

ROCKFORD — A group of local artists, artisans, musicians and activists has launched an effort to bring ethically-produced items from local entrepreneurs and goods from developing countries to the former Just Goods Fair Trade Store in Rockford's Midtown District.

Members of the organization — known as Inscape Collective — also envision the space as a focal point for music, art and educational programs connecting people of diverse backgrounds, the Rockford Register Star reports.

"We decided we would try to start a social enterprise with a mission of creating a secular space where people from diverse groups — especially women — seeking connection and inspiration can engage, thrive and have a social impact," said Inscape Collective co-creator Shiraz Tata.

Inscape Collective is being launched by Initial Thought Inc., a Black, female-owned, Rockford-based customization business and Jhoole Inc., a women's empowerment nonprofit cooperative society in Maheshwar, India, that produces a line of athletic and leisure wear.

"Jhoole is a fair trade, nonprofit social enterprise," said company founder and Rockford native Hannah Warren. "The goal is to give women there a fair living wage so they can invest in education and break the cycle of chronic poverty. They do a lot of contract manufacturing in India with a number of different brands and then they have their own line of athleisure wear products that incorporate traditional techniques of hand-dying and block printing, which use wood-carved blocks to do these ornate designs."

Initial Thought Inc. was co-founded by Rachel Rainey, of Loves Park, and Melissa Simmons, of Pingree Grove.

"We specialize in customizing pretty much anything from pillows to tumblers to T-shirts," Rainey said, "We've done golf bags and Christmas ornaments. We basically just try to make people's ideas come to life."

Inscape Collective members said the Midtown location is strategic to the organization's mission, which is to provide economic, creative and self-actualization opportunities to people of all backgrounds throughout the Rockford area.

Just Goods Fair Trade Store closed in 2019 after 14 years in business.

