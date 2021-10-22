Rivian test drive along North Shore turns heads as Chicagoans get first look

Rivian, the electric truck startup that launched production last month at its Normal factory, has put its R1T pickup to the test in grueling settings from the Colorado Rockies to the Nevada desert.
In Chicago, drivers want to know how the $70,000 electric truck will handle Chiberian winters, vehicle-swallowing potholes and the daily demolition derby of rush hour traffic.
Those questions will remain unanswered for now, but the Chicago Tribune did get to tool breezily on a sunny fall afternoon test drive up Sheridan Road along the North Shore, turning heads as suburbanites got their first in-person look at a bright blue Rivian truck.
Founded in 2009 by CEO RJ Scaringe, Rivian is building an electric truck and SUV, as well as 100,000 custom delivery vans for Amazon, an investor in the company. Rivian has raised about $10.5 billion from investors since 2019, a roster that also includes Ford Motor Co. and T. Rowe Price.
Rivian is planning an initial public offering that has yet to be priced, but could raise at least $100 million, according to an Oct. 1 Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
The company has generated significant buzz with its inaugural models, which feature 300-plus miles of range, go from zero to 60 mph in three seconds and start at $73,000 for the R1T truck and $75,500 for the R1S SUV, offset by a $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles. The first trucks rolled off the line in September, while the SUV is expected to launch in December, according to the IPO filing.
As of Sept. 30, Rivian had received 48,390 preorders for the launch editions, according to the IPO filing.
Rivian has 3,136 employees working at its Illinois production facility, a converted Mitsubishi plant in Normal. The company, which is headquartered in Irvine, California, has about 9,000 employees overall.
The Normal plant can produce up to 150,000 vehicles annually, with expansion plans enabling it to ramp up to 200,000 vehicles by 2023, according to the IPO filing.
On Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Rivian unveiled a new training program at Heartland Community College in Normal, funded in part by a $15 million state grant, to develop manufacturing talent for the projected growth in EV production.
Rivian has the jump on a number of competitors as it vies to become the Tesla of trucks. In July, Ford unveiled the F-150 Lightning at a special summer edition of the Chicago Auto Show. The $40,000 EV truck is due in dealerships by the middle of next year.
Last week, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos shuttled William Shatner, best known for his role as Star Trek Captain James T. Kirk, to a Texas launch site in an R1T truck for the nonagenarian’s first actual space flight aboard a Blue Origin rocket. But in-person sightings of the truck remain few and far between, especially in Chicago, where Rivian has eschewed bringing prototypes to the Chicago Auto Show.
A North Shore test drive Wednesday turned many heads, starting with a photoshoot at the Gillson Beach parking lot in Wilmette, where a park district employee in a golf cart swooped in and asked if we had a permit to take photos, which he quickly laughed off as a guise to get a closer look.
A few minutes later, a Wilmette couple detoured from their daily mid-morning walk along the beach and made a beeline for the R1T, its doors, front trunk, charging port and other cavities open for inspection.
“We just came around the beach house and were on the sidewalk, and my husband called it out right away — he knew exactly what it was,” said Kristin Harper, 52. “He’s like a savant when it comes to cars, so he was really interested in seeing it.”
Charles Harper, 48, an attorney and auto buff who just bought a BMW 5 Series plug-in hybrid, celebrated the sighting like a bird watcher checking a rare species off his list.
“It looked like a Rivian to me from a distance,” Harper said. “It looked like an electric truck, and I wasn’t aware of any other electric trucks that would be out driving around at this point, except for maybe the new Ford, but I haven’t seen one of those. It’s the first time I’ve seen a Rivian in person too.”
The gawkers were out in full force during a brief drive up north along Sheridan Road.
Once in motion, a dashboard driver screen displays speed, battery life and a real-time visualization that showed surrounding vehicles and a healthy number of power walkers and bicyclists plying the shoulder.
Switching the drive mode from All Purpose to Sport on the large center touchscreen, we sliced through the twisty ravines north of Tower Road in Winnetka with authority, handling that made the R1T truck feel more like an F1 racer.
Next, we field tested the EV’s quad-motor acceleration, slowing down on an open stretch of straightaway and then punching the accelerator, launching with such seat-slamming force that it seemed to verge on escape velocity.
Whipping silently north on Sheridan Road amid the anonymous drone of light traffic, the R1T elicited curious glances and craning double takes from drivers and pedestrians alike, a first contact with Rivian more than a decade in the making.
But the definitive reaction was a drive-by shout out from a man in a southbound convertible, who simply yelled “wow” as we passed on our way to a Glencoe turnaround.
The R1T can tow up to 11,000 pounds, has an estimated range of 314 miles, vegan leather seats, a built-in air compressor and 68 cubic feet of storage, among other standard features. Available accessories include a 400-mile range battery pack, a camp kitchen and a three-person tent that attaches to cargo crossbars atop the truck.
The launch edition of the R1T is sold out, the company said. But the Adventure, which has similar features and is also priced at $73,000 before the federal rebate, and the Explore, a slightly more utilitarian model priced at $67,500, are due out in January.
1 of 20
092821-blm-loc-15rivianpickup
Storage area is built into the rear seats of a Rivian R1T pickup on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45 degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45 degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45 degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
A Rivian R1T pickup truck was driven during the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
A Rivian R1T pickup truck was available to be test driven at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
What would be an engine compartment on a gasoline fueled pickup truck is a storage compartment of the Rivian R1T pickup truck that was on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
A storage compartment under the bed of the Rivian R1T pickup truck allows for a full-size spare as the truck was on display at the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
The interior of the Rivian R1T pickup truck is filled with leather surfaces and glass cockpit instrumentation as it was displayed at the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
The heart of the Rivian R1T pickup truck is the rechargeable battery pack, which is made up of hundreds of Samsung lithium ion batteries. The pack is on display at the customer delivery center at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
A Rivian R1T pickup is driven Sunday on the Normal plant's test track, which the factory opened to media and other officials. The "First Mile" event allowed invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
A Rivian R1T pickup truck is driven on a 45-degree hill at the automaker's factory in Normal on Sunday. "This is our first opportunity to let our customers and our pre-order holders test drive R1T for the first time, and to meet our team," said Laura Schwab, vice president of sales and marketing.
Rivian Automotive Inc.'s all-electric pickup truck the R1T is set for launch at its Normal assembly plant.
1 of 20
092821-blm-loc-15rivianpickup
Storage area is built into the rear seats of a Rivian R1T pickup on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
092821-blm-loc-18rivianpickup
A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45 degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
092821-blm-loc-19rivianpickup
A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45 degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
092821-blm-loc-20rivianpickup
A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45 degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
092821-blm-loc-13rivianpickup
A Rivian R1T pickup is parked at the Normal plant on Sunday. Midwestern states are entering into an agreement to develop an electric vehicle infrastructure.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
092821-blm-loc-14rivianpickup
A Rivian R1T pickup truck was driven at the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
092821-blm-loc-16rivianpickup
A Rivian R1T pickup truck was driven during the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
092821-blm-loc-17rivianpickup
A Rivian R1T pickup truck was available to be test driven at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
092821-blm-loc-5rivianpickup
A display on Sunday at the First Mile event at Rivian's Normal plant shows different charging options.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
092821-blm-loc-6rivianpickup
The storage tunnel on the Rivian R1T pickup truck goes through the body of the truck that was on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
092821-blm-loc-7rivianpickup
What would be an engine compartment on a gasoline fueled pickup truck is a storage compartment of the Rivian R1T pickup truck that was on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
092821-blm-loc-8rivianpickup
A storage compartment under the bed of the Rivian R1T pickup truck allows for a full-size spare as the truck was on display at the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
092821-blm-loc-9rivianpickup
The interior of the Rivian R1T pickup truck is filled with leather surfaces and glass cockpit instrumentation as it was displayed at the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
092821-blm-loc-10rivianpickup
Those who purchase a Rivian R1T pickup truck can take delivery at a special customer delivery station that was built outside the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
092821-blm-loc-11rivianpickup
The skateboard chassis of a Rivian R1T pickup is on display at the customer delivery office at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
092821-blm-loc-12rivianpickup
The heart of the Rivian R1T pickup truck is the rechargeable battery pack, which is made up of hundreds of Samsung lithium ion batteries. The pack is on display at the customer delivery center at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
092821-blm-loc-1rivianpickup
A Rivian R1T pickup is driven Sunday on the Normal plant's test track, which the factory opened to media and other officials. The "First Mile" event allowed invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
092821-blm-loc-2rivianpickup
A Rivian employee on Sunday at the company's Normal plant makes popcorn on a pull-out kitchen that is an accessory for the R1T electric pickup truck.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
092821-blm-loc-3rivianpickup
A Rivian R1T pickup truck is on display at the company's First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant on Sunday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
092821-blm-loc-4rivianpickup
A Rivian R1T pickup truck is driven on a 45-degree hill at the automaker's factory in Normal on Sunday. "This is our first opportunity to let our customers and our pre-order holders test drive R1T for the first time, and to meet our team," said Laura Schwab, vice president of sales and marketing.
The widow of deceased Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim joined Senate Republicans on Wednesday in calling for action on a package of bills that would address a rise in violent crime across the state.