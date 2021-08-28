Rivian files for IPO ahead of September production launch

Startup EV truck manufacturer Rivian has filed for an initial public offering in advance of its anticipated production launch next month.

Rivian announced Friday it submitted a draft registration statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission for the proposed public offering, with the size and price range yet to be determined. The IPO is expected to take place after an SEC review, subject to market conditions, the company said.

Founded in 2009, Rivian is building an electric truck and SUV, as well as 100,000 custom EV delivery vans for Amazon, an investor in the company. Rivian has raised about $10.5 billion from investors since 2019, a roster that also includes Ford Motor Co. and T. Rowe Price, valuing the company at $28 billion at the start of the year.

Estimates for the IPO valuation have run significantly higher.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Rivian has about 2,500 employees working at its sole production facility, a converted Mitsubishi plant in Normal, a rural college town about 130 miles south of Chicago, and 7,000 employees overall. Delayed by the pandemic, the semiconductor chip shortage and other issues, Rivian’s first production vehicle — a launch edition of its R1T electric pickup truck — is expected to begin rolling off the line in September.

Rivian began taking preorders in November of special launch editions of its R1T truck and R1S SUV, with initial plans to begin delivery in June. The inaugural models have 300-plus miles of range, go from zero to 60 mph in 3 seconds and start at $73,000 for the truck and $75,500 for the SUV, offset by a $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0