Rising COVID-19 cases during winter break leave some Illinois educators scrambling to reopen schools safely

Soaring numbers of students and teachers with COVID-19 prompted one of Illinois’ largest suburban school districts to cancel classes Monday, as educators in Chicago and the suburbs scrambled to safely reopen schools after the two-week winter break.

The nearly 20,000 students at Algonquin-based Community Consolidated Unit School District 300 got an extra day off from classes Monday, “due to elevated positive COVID-19 cases based upon the omicron variant,” officials said in a statement on the district website.

Officials also said they hoped to use the Monday day off “to better understand the omicron variant’s full impact on staffing and student attendance.” By early evening, they posted another note saying schools would reopen Tuesday.

The statement went on: “Additionally, we hope to receive clarification on the updated quarantine guidelines from the Illinois Department of Health and the Illinois State Board of Education based upon the latest CDC quarantine guidelines.”

At West Chicago Elementary School District 33, a message on the district’s website Monday alerted parents that rising COVID-19 cases among teachers demands that schools pivot to remote learning for the week.

“Due to the impact of positive cases of COVID-19 on our community, and the anticipated number of district staff unable to report to work due to COVID-19 related reasons, the week of Jan. 3-Jan. 7 will be an e-learning week for all District 33 staff and students,” officials said on the website.

At Wilmette-based Avoca School District 37, which welcomed students back to the classroom Monday, Superintendent Kaine Osburn said officials ramped up COVID testing for students and staff, including offering on-site testing for district employees on Sunday.

Four additional testing opportunities for staff, students and their families are slated for this week, he said.

“People were anxious about coming back after winter break, so it made a lot of sense to offer testing opportunities for our staff first, because we can’t run our schools if our staff is not healthy,” Osburn said.

While the number of District 37 students reported absent on Monday was slightly higher than usual, Osburn said it could also be due in part to families who traveled during the winter break being waylaid by flight cancellations.

“The most important thing is to stay home if you’re sick, because that’s the only way to keep our schools open,” Osburn said.

The district is also recruiting substitute teachers to prepare for a potential rise in staff absences in the coming weeks, he added.

At Ida Crown Jewish Academy in Skokie, where students were back in the classroom Monday, all of the teens at the private high school and staff were required Monday to take a COVID PCR test, a molecular test that finds genetic material from the virus and is generally more sensitive than rapid, at-home antigen tests. Generally PCR tests can take longer to return results.

A second round of testing is planned for Thursday, Rabbi Leonard Matanky, dean of students, said.

“We feel very strongly that we have a responsibility, not only to our students, but to the entire community, to protect the health of everyone,” Matanky said.

“There is an added level of anxiety right now, but we’re trying to find the best balance, because we know the best learning is done in person,” he said, adding that nearly all the high school’s students and staff are vaccinated.

In addition to the challenges of ensuring there are sufficient numbers of teachers and other support staff needed to operate schools, many district officials also spent Monday trying to understand the impact of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidelines, which last week, cut the recommended quarantine time for those who contract COVID-19 from 10 to five days.

Despite the new federal guidance, a spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Public Health says the state is not recommending schools cut the quarantine time to five days, which is only recommended right now for the general public.

“The CDC expects to issue updated guidance for school settings shortly,” state health department spokeswoman Melaney Arnold said in a statement. “We understand that you are eager for this guidance, and we share your sense of urgency. At this time, please continue to follow the guidance currently in place.”

Officials at one of the state’s largest teachers unions said they are also concerned about “a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.”

“The rise in COVID cases coupled with the teacher and education employee shortage is putting our schools in dire need of more substitute teachers and more school staff in general,” Illinois Education Association President Kathi Griffin said.

“Quarantine time is essential to stop the spread of the virus and protect the vulnerable,” Griffin said.

Union officials are hopeful that Gov. J.B. Pritzker will sign legislation which allows teachers to quarantine without worrying about using their limited sick time, she said.

The bill has “overwhelming bipartisan support and is sitting on the governor’s desk waiting for his signature,” Griffin said.

“This new variant is proof we need this bill now more than ever. Then, let’s focus on how we are going to fix the growing crisis created by the education employee shortage so we can continue to keep our schools open and our students and staff in our classrooms,” Griffin said.

Carpentersville resident Robyn Dinic, 43, said she didn’t mind that her four children, who are enrolled in District 300, and range in age from kindergarten to a high school junior, had a bonus day off from school Monday.

She and her two youngest children had COVID-19 two weeks ago, at the start of winter break, and Dinic said while the kids have fully recovered, she is still feeling exhausted.

“As a parent, it’s scary, and I consider myself very lucky that we were able to handle our illnesses at home,” Dinic said. “So I’m not opposed to the school district canceling classes today.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0