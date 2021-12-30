Riders have been slow to return to public transit in Chicago. What will it take to get them back?

Riders have yet to fully return to trains and buses nearly two years since the crush of rush hour passengers abruptly disappeared.

When will they come back?

“That is the billion-dollar question. Not even a million-dollar question,” said P.S. Sriraj, director of the Urban Transportation Center at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

It will likely be tied to when and how employees who have been working remotely return to their offices, transportation agencies and experts say. But, amid continued uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, some employers have pushed back return-to-office dates in recent months and are weighing hybrid work schedules that combine days in the office with work-from-home days, throwing into question the traditional 9-5, five-day workweek that drove a significant portion of public transit ridership for years.

A long-term loss of those riders could force CTA, Metra and Pace to rethink what their services look like.

Metra, CTA and Pace have reported increased ridership since the start of the pandemic, but even as residents got vaccinated and much of the city reopened, none of the three transit agencies has seen ridership numbers return to pre-pandemic levels. And none is projecting that will happen in the next three years.

Metra in November served 27% of the number of riders it served pre-pandemic. CTA ridership is above 50% of pre-pandemic levels. And Pace bus ridership is between 60% and 65% of where it was pre-pandemic, according to each agency.

“Even with a high rate of vaccination in this region, if we are only at 50%, then that portends a very ominous future for public transportation,” Sriraj said.

With vaccines relatively widespread and children already back in school, a return to the office will now play the biggest role in riders’ decisions to return to public transit, he said. Public health considerations also remain a factor. Fare reductions, like CTA’s recent price cuts on passes and transfers, will only go so far in boosting ridership, he said.

Increasing road traffic, likely to only get worse when more employees head back to the office, should drive commuters to public transit, Sriraj said.

The transit agencies are also expecting jumps in their ridership when more offices reopen. In the meantime, federal dollars have been a lifeline, but they won’t last forever.

Metra’s federal COVID-19 relief money could last through 2024, at which point it is expecting to hit 80% of pre-pandemic ridership, spokesman Michael Gillis said.

“It’s going to take offices reopening, and it’s going to take people getting out of their cars, and it’s going to require us to make sure people understand that Metra is safe, as convenient as ever and affordable,” he said.

Anticipating changes in work patterns, CTA will be looking to promote itself more to riders running errands, going to city institutions and attending events. Large events like Cub games, White Sox games and concerts at Millennium Park have brought CTA ridership near pre-pandemic levels on certain days, spokesman Brian Steele said.

During the pandemic, CTA has failed to meet scheduled service levels. The agency attributed the failure to “temporary staffing shortages,” but Steele said he was confident it would have enough operators to met demand should riders return, saying the agency is recruiting employees and has hosted job fairs, advertised and worked with its unions and job organizations.

And he anticipates riders will return as more people head to city events, school and work, he said.

But what an office workweek looks like remains to be seen. Meta — formerly known as Facebook — is expected to fully reopen its Chicago office at the end of January, but employees will have the option to defer their return for three to five months or, if their role allows, request remote work.

Google, whose Midwest headquarters are in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood, had previously said it could call employees back to the office and begin a hybrid workweek as soon as Jan. 10, and is now waiting until the new year to make a determination, a spokesperson said. The Chicago office has been open in “a limited capacity” for employees who choose to return.

Across the region, the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning is estimating that within the next decade between 13% and 23% of all workers could work from home instead of commuting to an office on an average weekday, Executive Director Erin Aleman said. That’s up from 6% to 8% pre-pandemic.

That could force CTA, Metra and Pace to rethink who needs to get to work and how we pay for public transit, she said.

“Even if a quarter of them don’t go back to fully in the office and work some part-time remote, that means that all of our transit systems take that haircut,” she said.

One solution could be better coordination to help workers get to in-person jobs outside the traditional downtown business center — for example, suburban warehouse jobs, which are rapidly growing. That could mean beefing up bus express lanes or ending transfer fees to create better connections, she said.

Improved sidewalks and better, safer access for cyclists and pedestrians can also help, Aleman said.

“If we aren’t proactively planning for a better connected transit system, we’ll continue to see increases in (traffic) congestion that is bad for both people moving to places and moving across our region,” she said.

For now, much of the region’s public transit service is centered on downtown. And for an agency like Metra, which relies on fixed tracks and has traditionally served commuters, reorienting service can be a challenge.

Still, the agency has been testing schedules that provide more service spaced throughout the day, during off-peak hours, and recently unveiled a new $6 day pass, valid within three zones, that it hopes will encourage shorter trips. The idea is to promote Metra for uses beyond commuting to work, Gillis said.

Moving in that direction on some lines has been difficult, though, because the agency doesn’t own all of its tracks and shares some lines with freight trains, he said.

Sriraj said partnerships with ride-share companies could also be a solution, allowing more flexible services to feed a main, fixed route. That type of service is already under consideration by Pace.

The suburban bus agency is planning to pilot a partnership with ride-share companies in the coming months in DuPage County, spokeswoman Maggie Daly Skogsbakken said. It is intended to both connect residents to public transit and help residents without cars get to the store or around town.

“We’re identifying areas that have a lack of public transit, but the traditional big bus won’t work,” she said.

Whether the service is open to the general public or to disabled riders has not been determined. An exact service area also has not been set, though the agency is considering coordinating with its existing on-demand service, which allows riders to book a shared ride in advance.

Pace already offers a service to eligible disabled riders that covers the cost of a taxi in Chicago up to $30. Riders typically pay $3 for the service, and during the pandemic have paid nothing.

Pace anticipates a boost to its traditional ridership as children get vaccinated and parents feel more comfortable venturing out, but the agency needs to try new services because the needs of the region vary, Skoggsbakken said.

“If we don’t adapt,” she said, “and we don’t flex and try everything, we’re not doing our job.”

