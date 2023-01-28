Retiring union leader John Penn recognized for decades of leadership

BLOOMINGTON — After a half-century of service to the community, protecting and empowering unions and mentoring emerging leaders, John Penn is ready to retire.

At least, that's what he says.

"John's not going anywhere," said lifelong friend and fellow Laborers Local 362 leader Tom Whalen, speaking at an event in Penn's honor Thursday night at Illinois State University's Brown Ballroom.

Penn, 74, is stepping down as vice president, Midwest regional manager of Laborers International Union of North America, where he represents thousands of laborers within a 10-state region. He has held the role since 2008 and been involved in local union leadership since the early 1970s.

And while his job title may be changing, Penn says he will continue working on veteran and retiree councils as well as lobbying for union members' benefits.

During Thursday's event, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias presented Penn with an honorary proclamation from the secretary's office, the first of its kind.

"John Penn is one my favorite people in the world," Giannoulias said. "He's always fought for working men and women."

About Penn's retirement, Giannoulias said, "First of all, John will never retire. He's built for speed."

'A local icon'

Judge Carla Barnes of 11th Circuit Court also attended Penn's retirement party, and described him as "a local icon."

"Because, not only was he the union John Penn, but he was this person in our local community that helped move everything along," she said.

For decades, Penn and his brothers, David and Donnie, along with Whalen, led Local 362.

Barnes, who was elected to the circuit court in 2021 and previously worked as a public defender in McLean County, said her clients often needed help getting a job or "to somehow get on (their) feet. The Penns were people that I could rely on."

Barnes said Penn and the laborers were always willing to help people turn their life around. "No matter what the situation was ... 100% of the time, the Penns would give these people a chance," she said.

Fellow union leader Mike Matejka said Penn's leadership was special.

"A union leader's No. 1 job is to take care of their own people," Matejka said. "John's people are his whole community."

Penn said that community engagement is the secret to keeping any union strong.

"You want the community to get to know us through our membership," he said.

One of the key characteristics of laborers in Local 362 is volunteering, Penn said, noting many of them are youth sports coaches or volunteers at their children's schools.

"That changes the image of who we are," Penn said.

Getting members to buy into that philosophy is easy, he said.

"It's pretty simple," Penn said. "You ask them."

Penn said other union leaders have asked him, "'Hey, John, how do you get your guys to show up?' or 'How do you get your guys involved?' Did you ask them?"

He continued, "For some reason they'll say, 'Oh, we can't get our people to show up.' Well, did you ask them to?"

A simple handshake

Earlier on Thursday, Penn sat down with The Pantagraph to talk about his work in unions.

He said he comes from a long line of union leaders.

"I'm third generation," he said over a cup of coffee. "My grandfather, who I'm named after, was a city worker and then a laborer.

"And then my father, of course, was a laborer. And my mom was a factory worker, union factory worker. So I was raised in a union home."

Penn's father and uncle fought in World War II. When the Penn sons were old enough, they joined the service as well.

"Donnie was Navy. My brother David was Army, and I was Air Force," he said.

Penn said he served in both the Korean and the Vietnam wars from 1967 to 1970.

When he came home to Bloomington in 1971, he tried becoming a police officer but failed the eye exam, he said.

Luckily, he had become a member of Local 362 before joining the Air Force. He said he kept his union cards and started working.

This is when he really developed his leadership style, he said.

"I broke in under World War II veterans," Penn said, men he said had unshakeable credibility and honored their promises.

"They could sit down right now and make a ring, shake hands and walk out the door with nothing in writing," he said. "We still had contracts, but that handshake meant so much to both sides of the table."

Penn said, "I inherited that from my father."

Personal touch

"If I walk by a worker," Penn said, "I am going to talk to that worker."

He told a story about walking a job site in Peoria with a separate union representative, known as a business manager.

Penn said they walked by seven union members pouring concrete in the summer heat and the other representative didn't acknowledge them.

"Not even a hand motion, nothing," he said. "I thought, 'Why didn't you take a minute and go over and say hi to them?'"

"As a leader," Matejka said, "(Penn) always made sure that the average member was involved and put the average member forward."

Whalen said, "He will not take credit for anything. He always pushes everybody else around him to the forefront."

Matejka added that Penn "always made it fun."

Becoming emotional, Matejka said of his friend's accomplishments: "Well, I'm proud of him. Real proud of him."

Giannoulias said, "If we had more John Penns in the world, the world would be a better place."

