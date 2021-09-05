Restored art deco Des Plaines Theatre reopens as music venue

DES PLAINES — A former vaudeville theater will reopen this fall after a $6.6 million renovation partially backed by the city of Des Plaines in hopes it will drive more development in the area.
The Des Plaines Theatre has been closed since 2014. The Pioneer Press reports that the city bought it for $1.2 million in 2018 and signed an agreement with an outside operator to manage it, including live music bookings.
Ron Onesti, owner of the new operating firm Onesti Entertainment, also manages the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. Onesti said he's long been interested in the Des Plaines Theatre but knew restoring it would cost more than he could afford alone.
"I could never sell the amount of tickets needed to bring it back to where it needed to be," he said.
The Des Plaines-based Rivers Casino contributed $2.2 million toward the work.
Des Plaines City Manager Michael Bartholomew said city officials watched years of failed efforts to revitalize the theater and thought the city could succeed, bringing crowds downtown and benefiting other local businesses.
Onesti said the first show is scheduled for Oct. 1.
1 of 16
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, shakes hands with Illinois State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, as he crosses the aisle to speak with her after passage of the Illinois legislative maps proposal on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, holds her hand over her heart as she is thanked by Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, after passage of the Illinois legislative maps proposal on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, talks with Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, after passage of the Illinois legislative maps proposal on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, gives her remarks on the Illinois legislative maps proposal during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, asks Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, to pull the resolution on the Illinois legislative maps proposal from the record because of alleged factual errors during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, right, hugs Illinois State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, left, on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives prior to debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Chicago, gives her remarks on the Illinois legislative maps proposal during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst, gives her remarks on the Illinois legislative maps proposal during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Curtis Tarver, D-Chicago, gives his remarks on the Illinois legislative maps proposal during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, talks with Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, center, gets a standing ovation after passage of the Illinois legislative maps proposal on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, gives his remarks on the omnibus energy bill on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, shakes hands with Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, center, is congratulated after the omnibus energy bill passes the Illinois Senate in the early morning hours at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, talks with Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Lawmakers returned for a one-day special session Tuesday to adjust district boundaries to reflect updated 2020 U.S. Census data and to try to reach compromise on an energy bill.
1 of 16
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, shakes hands with Illinois State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, as he crosses the aisle to speak with her after passage of the Illinois legislative maps proposal on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, holds her hand over her heart as she is thanked by Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, after passage of the Illinois legislative maps proposal on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, talks with Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, after passage of the Illinois legislative maps proposal on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, gives her remarks on the Illinois legislative maps proposal during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, asks Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, to pull the resolution on the Illinois legislative maps proposal from the record because of alleged factual errors during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, right, hugs Illinois State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, left, on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives prior to debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Chicago, gives her remarks on the Illinois legislative maps proposal during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst, gives her remarks on the Illinois legislative maps proposal during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Curtis Tarver, D-Chicago, gives his remarks on the Illinois legislative maps proposal during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, talks with Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, center, gets a standing ovation after passage of the Illinois legislative maps proposal on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, gives his remarks on the omnibus energy bill on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, gives her remarks on the omnibus energy bill on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, shakes hands with Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, center, is congratulated after the omnibus energy bill passes the Illinois Senate in the early morning hours at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, talks with Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
To address more errors in the process of awarding cannabis licenses, Illinois will hold an extra lottery to give six applicants another shot at winning a license to operate recreational marijuana retail stores, officials announced Friday.
After a record-setting 120 million people visited Illinois in 2019, only 67 million came last year. Their spending plunged to $23.3 billion, a little more than half 2019 levels, according to the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.