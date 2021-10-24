Remains of United executive found at suburban Chicago forest

DARIEN — An autopsy has confirmed that human remains found at a suburban Chicago nature preserve are of a United Airlines executive reported missing more than a year ago, officials said Sunday.

Investigators used dental records to confirm the identity of 50-year-old Jacob Cefolia of Elmhurst, according to the DuPage County coroner.

Contractors found the remains Friday afternoon in an area of heavy brush and vegetation at the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve near Darien.

DuPage Forest Preserve Police Chief David Pederson said investigators found no signs of foul play, although the cause was death wasn't immediately determined.

Cefolia, who was a senior vice president of worldwide sales for Chicago-based United, was reported missing in August 2020. His vehicle was found parked at the forest preserve but he wasn't found despite what officials called an extensive search at the time.

"The human remains were located in a very thick covered brush area, extremely, so you can be 10 feet away and not see it," Pederson said.

