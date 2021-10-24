 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Remains of United executive found at suburban Chicago forest

  • 0

DARIEN — An autopsy has confirmed that human remains found at a suburban Chicago nature preserve are of a United Airlines executive reported missing more than a year ago, officials said Sunday.

Investigators used dental records to confirm the identity of 50-year-old Jacob Cefolia of Elmhurst, according to the DuPage County coroner.

Contractors found the remains Friday afternoon in an area of heavy brush and vegetation at the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve near Darien.

DuPage Forest Preserve Police Chief David Pederson said investigators found no signs of foul play, although the cause was death wasn't immediately determined.

Democrats’ latest congressional map could add a Latino district and set up intra-party battles

Cefolia, who was a senior vice president of worldwide sales for Chicago-based United, was reported missing in August 2020. His vehicle was found parked at the forest preserve but he wasn't found despite what officials called an extensive search at the time.

"The human remains were located in a very thick covered brush area, extremely, so you can be 10 feet away and not see it," Pederson said.

Fast-casual restaurant Portillo's made its IPO debut on the Nasdaq on Thursday, and CEO and President Michael Osanloo joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to go into the decision behind taking the company public. He also discussed pushing through the pandemic when the restaurant industry was struggling to sustain itself. "We've never closed a restaurant in 58 years," Osanloo noted. "Every one of our restaurants is profitable, and we're thrilled to keep building off of that incredibly strong foundation."
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Illinois Democrats unveil updated congressional maps

Illinois Democrats unveil updated congressional maps

State legislators are scheduled to meet in Springfield on Tuesday and Wednesday to consider the maps, which are redrawn every decade based on census data. Illinois, which currently has 18 U.S. House members, will lose a congressional seat because of population loss.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: McLean County state's attorney speaks about ex-Bloomington teacher's child sex conviction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News