The remains of a 22-year-old Illinois soldier killed during the Korean War have been identified and will be buried in Peoria, according to officials with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Army Sgt. Richard E. Crotty, of Geneva, was a member of Easy Company, 2nd Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division, officials said. On Sept. 1 1950, Crotty was reported missing in action after a battle against the North Koreans near Yongsan in South Korea.

There is no indication his remains were recovered after the battle, and he was never recorded as a prisoner of war, according to a statement. The Army issued a presumptive finding of death on Dec. 31, 1953, and his remains were determined to be nonrecoverable in January 1956, officials said.

A set of remains was recovered near Yongsan in July 1951. The remains were thought to be Crotty and were buried in the United Nations Cemetery Tanggok in South Korea later that month, according to the release. In March 1955, the Central Identification Unit Kokura in Japan began a reexamination of the remains. It made several attempts between then and April 1955 to identify the remains before ultimately declaring the remains unidentifiable.

The remains were later transported and buried as an unknown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii.

In April 2017, Crotty's next of kin contacted the Army and requested the disinterment of the remains as potentially belonging to Crotty. The remains were disinterred on Sept. 8, 2018, and transferred to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii for analysis.

To identify Crotty's remains, scientists from the agency used dental, anthropological and isotope analysis, according to the release. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA analysis, officials said.

Crotty's name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission's Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for, officials said.

Crotty will be buried in Peoria on April 29.