'Rekindling’ sends crews back to scene of Chicago church fire; Easter services moved to funeral home

CHICAGO - After a fire tore through an Englewood church Friday afternoon causing “extensive loss,” according to authorities, those in the congregation still hoping to gather for in-person services Easter Sunday will have that chance.

The Antioch Missionary Baptist Church will hold worship services at Englewood’s Calahan Funeral Home, 7030 S. Halsted St., beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday with the church’s pastor, Gerald Dew, according to the church’s Facebook page. The services will also be streamed online.

Meanwhile, Chicago fire Deputy District Chief Curtis Hudson said around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, firefighters returned to the church with the department to check on “just some steam” after firefighters had already returned to the scene a few times to put out any residual flames.

“I know last night we came back at 8 and then 2 in the morning and then again this morning at 7, and we’re here now,” Hudson said. “Rekindling is to be expected for such a big building.”

Hudson said when the roof collapsed Friday, the debris that was then underneath the fallen roof was likely still on fire and wasn’t getting any direct water, which would explain any flare-ups. Hudson said there were no visible flames as of early Saturday afternoon.

Chicago fire first arrived on scene of the extra-alarm blaze about 2:30 p.m. Friday and had it under control as of 4:05 p.m., fire department spokesperson Larry Langford said. No injuries have been reported.

It was not known what cause the fire yet and Hudson said Saturday it was still under investigation.

Rodney Simpson, 32, who lives in East Pilsen, went out to the church Saturday morning to “feel the weight of what happened yesterday.” He said he saw a few other people standing around, looking at the building and saw more arrive as he was leaving.

Simpson said he grew up in the Englewood church from early childhood up until his early-to-mid 20s. Though he hadn’t attended any service at the church in some 10 years, he was brought to tears as he walked up to what remained of what he called his “home growing up.”

“Walking up to the building and seeing it, even the emotional response to that you really can’t prepare for,” Simpson said. “It was like a piece of my history, my family’s history, the community’s history, the city’s history, it’s been hollowed out. It definitely hurt to see that.”

He said he still has several connections to the church, including his mom and brother who attend. He found out about the fire from his best friend who he met and grew up with in the church then called his mom to check on her.

“I think we were and still are all in a state of shock,” Simpson said. “There’s a lot of things that are coming up for me. The space will be missed and honored for the community and the relationships it nurtured, the spirit that it held. It’ll be missed.”

