Red Prairie Ramblers to perform Sept. 30 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — The Red Prairie Ramblers quartet will perform at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum at 7 p.m. Sept. 30.

The Ramblers will perform traditional American fiddle tunes and songs from Central and Southern Illinois, as well as original music by the late fiddler and composer Garry Harrison of Charleston.

The Ramblers are made up of Genevieve Koester, fiddler, guitar, vocals and daughter of Harrison; Mareva Lindo, fiddle, guitar and vocals; Smith Koester, banjo; and Jay Desrosiers, mandolin and guitar.

The Ramblers will also speak to the audience about the music and its roots in Illinois, which includes several styles of old-time country music, folk songs and traditional ballads with a combination of African, Indigenous, European and British influences.

The museum doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at bit.ly/ALPLMramblers. Audience members must wear facial coverings.

The concert is part of the special programming being offered alongside the museum's temporary exhibit, "The State of Sound: A World of Music from Illinois." The exhibit highlights contributions in a dozen different genres from Illinois artists such as Miles Davis, REO Speedwagon, Smashing Pumpkins, Muddy Waters, the Staple Singers and more.

The exhibit, which runs through Jan. 23, is free with regular museum admission. Visit MusicFromIllinois.com for more information.

