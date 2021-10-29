Ready for trick-or-treaters? Halloween candy sales up nearly 30%

CHICAGO — Even as the pandemic left some families skipping trick-or-treating last year, consumers bought more Halloween candy than ever. This year, treat sales are expected to be higher still, and some shoppers got an early start.

Arlene Sanoy hoped to find candy on sale at a Goose Island Target on Thursday, but boxes holding the biggest chocolate variety packs — like 250-piece bags of Reese’s, Kit Kat, Hershey, Almond Joy and Whopper candies — were empty.

With Halloween falling on a weekend and families eager to make up for last year’s pandemic-dampened festivities, Sanoy, of West Town, is expecting plenty of trick-or-treaters.

“I honestly didn’t expect it to be cleaned out,” she said.

As of last week, sales of seasonal Halloween candy were up 29% in the second half of this year compared with the same period last year, and up 43% compared with 2019, according to Chicago-based research firm Numerator. Everyday, nonseasonal candy sales also saw double-digit sales increases.

Some of that boost could come from consumers returning to pre-pandemic Halloween festivities.

About 65% of Americans expect to participate in Halloween activities this year, according to a survey from the National Retail Federation. That’s still below the 68% that celebrated in 2019, but up from 58% last year.

More consumers are planning to hand out candy or take kids trick-or-treating than last year, though both activities were slightly less popular than in 2019. Some school celebrations are back too. Megan Finn, 45, of River West, shopping at Target on Thursday, said she needed candy for trick-or-treaters and nut-free treats for a party at her son’s day care.

The retail trade group said it expects overall spending on Halloween-related items to hit a record $10.14 billion, including about $3 billion in candy sales.

Candy makers say they’re anticipating more trick-or-treaters this year. Chicago-based Mars Wrigley’s biggest Halloween variety bag, which has 455 pieces of 3 Musketeers, Milky Way, Twix and Snickers candy will be back on shelves this year. The company stuck to smaller bags last year as the pandemic put a damper on trick-or-treating and big gatherings.

But companies also expect people to continue the in-home Halloween activities that kept candy sales strong last year, such as baking, decorating and scary movie nights.

“It’s not just Halloween night, it’s almost a season of Halloween celebration,” said TJ Mulvihill, regional vice president of marketing at chocolate manufacturer Barry Callebaut, which is a supplier for brands, including Oreo and Hershey. The company’s headquarters for the Americas is the Goose Island neighborhood, and it has factories in Archer Heights and Robinson, about four hours south of Chicago.

Demand is “up in a big way” compared with 2020 and 2019, he said.

Candy manufacturers also said retailers put Halloween candy on shelves earlier to cater to shoppers celebrating throughout the season and get ahead of supply chain disruptions.

Chicago-based Ferrara Candy Co. sent its Halloween candy to retailers in early August, including Brach’s Classic Candy Corn, its top seller at Halloween, and new seasonal items such as Minions-themed candy corn and Nerds candy corn, which have a chewy center surrounded by a candy coating.

Hershey’s seasonal Halloween displays with candy in seasonal shapes and packaging usually appear around Labor Day, but after seeing consumers celebrate Halloween early last year with movie nights, baking and decorating, many retailers put them out in mid-August, said spokesperson Allison Kleinfelter.

The company’s most popular Halloween treats are Reese’s, Kit Kat and packages of assorted Hershey’s chocolates.

Mars Wrigley also had retailers requesting more Halloween candy early in the season after last year’s “steady trend” of at-home celebrations such as baking or eating candy during movie marathons, said Tim LeBel, the company’s “chief halloween officer” and president of U.S. sales.

“While we expect a big rebound in trick or treating, we’re seeing consumers continue these at-home rituals and new traditions in 2021 as well,” he said.

