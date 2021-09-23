 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Read the statement on discovery of Jelani Day's body

  • 0

Officer John Fermon on Thursday discusses the identification of a body as that of Jelani Day, the missing Illinois State University last seen in August. READ MORE HERE.
Download PDF Jelani

 

Body found in Illinois River identified as missing ISU student

Timeline of missing Illinois State student Jelani Day

A look at all of the images released in search for Jelani Day

Coverage of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day

Jelani "J.J." Day, 25, was last seen on Aug. 24 entering the Beyond/Hello dispensary in Bloomington. Police said his 2019 Chrysler 300 was located Aug. 26 in the woods south of Peru's Illinois Valley YCMA.

Bloomington man, Illinois State University student reported missing, police say
Local News
breaking top story

Bloomington man, Illinois State University student reported missing, police say

  • Kade Heather
  • 0

Jelani J.J. Day was reported missing Wednesday by his family and an Illinois State University faculty member.

Bloomington police continue search for missing ISU grad student
Local News
breaking top story

Bloomington police continue search for missing ISU grad student

  • Brendan Denison
  • 0

Bloomington police said Friday that officers are continuing their search for Illinois State University graduate student Jelani J.J. Day, 25, who was reported missing Wednesday by his family.

Family sets up GoFundMe to find ISU student Jelani Day
Local News

Family sets up GoFundMe to find ISU student Jelani Day

  • Connor Wood
  • 0

Police, family and friends continue to search for Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day after he went missing last week. He was last on video camera on Aug. 24 at the Bone Student Center on campus.

Watch now: Mother of missing ISU graduate student Jelani Day pleads for her son's return
National News

Watch now: Mother of missing ISU graduate student Jelani Day pleads for her son's return

  • Updated
  • 0

Carmen Bolden Day, mother of Jelani Day, recounts the last phone call she had with her son prior to his disappearance. Several people gathered…

Watch now: Loved ones continue search for missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day
Local News
breaking top story

Watch now: Loved ones continue search for missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day

  • Brendan Denison
  • 0

"I just want to hear him call me and say, 'Mama, I just called you because I want to hear your voice,'" Jelani Day's mother said Wednesday. 

Watch now: Jelani Day's mother speaks about her missing son
National News

Watch now: Jelani Day's mother speaks about her missing son

  • Updated
  • 0

Carmen Bolden Day, mother of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day, speaks at an event Friday night in support of the search for him.

Watch now: Prayers, search continue for missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day
Local News
alert top story

Watch now: Prayers, search continue for missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day

  • Brendan Denison
  • 0

"I want you to know, Jelani is not dead and we will find him," said his mother, speaking to a crowd of supporters on Friday night. 

Body found in LaSalle County; Bloomington police involved in investigation
Local News
breaking top story

Body found in LaSalle County; Bloomington police involved in investigation

  • Brendan Denison
  • 0

Authorities are investigating after body was recovered Saturday morning from the Illinois River near LaSalle-Peru.

Search for missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day continues into fourth week
Local News
top story

Search for missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day continues into fourth week

  • Brendan Denison
  • 0

A 25-year-old ISU graduate student remains missing. Here's what we know.

Search continues for missing Illinois State University; fundraising totals $12,503 to support search
Local News
top story

Search continues for missing Illinois State University; fundraising totals $12,503 to support search

  • THE PANTAGRAPH
  • 0

Graduate student Jelani Day was last seen the morning of Aug. 24.

Kinzy about missing ISU student: 'I ask that we all provide support to each other'
Local News
alert top story

Kinzy about missing ISU student: 'I ask that we all provide support to each other'

  • THE PANTAGRAPH
  • 0

The president of Illinois State University during her annual address to the campus community spoke about a graduate student who has been missing. 

Danville mayor asks for information about Jelani Day
State and Regional
topical

Danville mayor asks for information about Jelani Day

  • Jennifer Bailey Commercial-News
  • 0

"We always say here, see something, hear something, know something, say something. Someone out there has seen, heard or knows something."

Watch now: Jelani Day's mother calls on local police for answers
Local News
top story

Watch now: Jelani Day's mother calls on local police for answers

  • Updated
  • 0

Chance Seales with "Newsy Tonight" interviews Carmen Boldon Day, mother of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day. READ MORE HERE.

A look at all of the images released in search for Jelani Day
Local News
top story

A look at all of the images released in search for Jelani Day

  • THE PANTAGRAPH
  • Updated
  • 0

Jelani Day, a 25-year-old graduate student at ISU, was last seen the morning of Aug. 24 walking into the Beyond / Hello in Bloomington, accord…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden wants to raise taxes on the wealthy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News