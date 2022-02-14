Reaction to conviction of Chicago alderman

Now that Chicago Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson has been convicted of federal tax charges, it falls to Mayor Lori Lightfoot to name someone to succeed him in the Daley family’s historical 11th Ward seat of power on the Chicago City Council.

Under state statute, the conviction means Thompson immediately resigns the post as alderman representing Bridgeport and parts of Back of the Yards, Canaryville, Chinatown and Pilsen.

The process of replacing him for the rest of the term that ends in 2023 is less clear. Within 60 days of the vacancy occurring, the mayor is supposed to present to the City Council a nominee who has lived in the ward for more than a year. She has lots of latitude on how to arrive at that finalist.

Lightfoot released a statement Monday evening saying that now that Thompson “has been judged by a jury of his peers and found guilty,” her office this week will outline “an open and transparent process to fill the vacancy with a qualified public servant that represents the values of the residents of the 11th Ward and the City of Chicago.”

The mayor wants to set a clear precedent now for how she will go about picking a new alderman, since she could face other vacancies. Two council members — Far South Side Ald. Carrie Austin and Southwest Side Ald. Ed Burke — are currently under federal indictment, though no trial dates have been set in their cases.

Other potential vacancies could occur if council members are elected to other offices. Ald. George Cardenas of the Southwest Side 12th Ward is running for the Cook County Board of Review.

And South Side Ald. Pat Dowell, 3rd, and Northwest Side Ald. Gilbert Villegas, 36th, are running for U.S. Congress. Plus, two aldermen are on the ballot for judgeships.

And other aldermen who don’t want to run for another term could step down this year, leaving the mayor to replace them.

Lightfoot might set up a process similar to the one former Mayor Rahm Emanuel used to fill several empty council seats, creating a panel of local leaders and perhaps veteran aldermen to accept applications and conduct interviews of hopefuls. That group would then forward a finalist or finalists to Lightfoot, who would submit a name to the City Council for approval.

Following Thompson’s conviction Monday, council colleagues said he’s diligent at his aldermanic duties, and wondered if his position and name made him a target.

“He was always there, doing the work, always engaged,” said Cardenas, whose ward borders the 11th Ward and who sits near Thompson in the City Council chambers. ”I don’t think this reflects badly on the council as a whole, because this doesn’t have anything to do with his official duties. This was a personal matter that didn’t get handled in the right way.”

“Unfortunately, we’re in the eye of the storm. We’re trophies,” Cardenas added. “It’s par for the course for anyone who serves the public. Anything can become an issue.”

Northwest Side Ald. Nick Sposato, 38th, said it wasn’t just what Thompson did for a living that made him a federal target, but the fact he’s a Daley. “I just think he got the royal screw job because of what his name is,” Sposato said. “If his name had been John Smith, they would have said, ‘Pay us what you owe us and we’ll call it even.’”

Sposato said he thinks Thompson “took on too much while trying to make a better life for his family,” and got sloppy with his books.

The Thompson situation is unique in that his uncle, Cook County Commissioner John Daley, is the 11th Ward Democratic committeeman. It remains to be seen whether the ward political organization will try to play an active role in naming Thompson’s successor, and whether Lightfoot would be amenable to that.

The mayor faces an additional complication, and opportunity, in the soon-to-change boundaries and racial makeup of the ward.

In the ongoing fight over the decennial remapping of Chicago’s 50 wards, both the City Council’s Latino Caucus and Black Caucus have pledged to consolidate more of Chinatown within the 11th, creating the city’s first Asian-majority ward.

Thompson has opposed that change on the grounds cutting part of the Back of the Yards neighborhood out of the ward to enable the demographic shift would hurt his constituents, but his conviction clears the way for the mayor to consider naming an Asian American person to the seat.

Doing so could earn her plaudits from the city’s fast-growing Asian population and supporters who believe more political representation for the group is past due. But Asian American community leaders in Chinatown and elsewhere are far from united in backing a single candidate for the council, so such a selection by the mayor could also ruffle feathers.

And Lightfoot could end decades of the 11th Ward alderman having Daley family connections. Prior to Thompson winning the seat in 2015, it was held for 18 years by James Balcer, a Marine Corps veteran chosen as alderman in 1997 by Mayor Richard M. Daley.

Balcer succeeded Ald. Patrick Huels, Mayor Richard M. Daley’s City Council floor leader and trusted adviser, who resigned in disgrace amid reports he borrowed $1.2 million from a company owned by a boyhood friend of Daley’s who held millions of dollars in city contracts

Huels was elected alderman in 1977 when then-11th Ward Ald. Michael Bilandic became mayor after Richard J. Daley died. Bilandic was part of Daley’s 11th Ward Democratic organization when he won the aldermanic seat in 1969.

Before Bilandic there was Matthew Danaher, another member of the Daley ward organization who went on to be Cook County clerk of the circuit court after serving as alderman. Danaher died in 1974 while under federal indictment for an alleged kickback scheme.

