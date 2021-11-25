 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Ransomware shuts down Metro East community college computers

  • 0

GODFREY — Campus computer networks were down Wednesday morning at Lewis and Clark Community College after the school was the victim if a cyber attack.

In a message sent to staff members around 6 a.m. Wednesday, LCCC President Ken Trzaska said the school's computer systems were down because of a "Ransomware attack."

A ransomware attack usually is a type of malicious software designed to block access to a computer system until a sum of money is paid.

"We now have a major systems outage and need to close campus today, Wednesday, November 24," Trzaska said in his message. "All systems are down including email, blackboard, phones, colleague, etc.

"Buildings are secure and we are treating this just like a snow day on campus regarding access," he said.

Trzaska said he was on campus and more information would be shared this morning. He asked that people not use the college email system or open any files "to be safe."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Arbery's Killers Found Guilty of Murder by Georgia Jury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News