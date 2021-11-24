Quad-Cities preparing to welcome more refugees than ever before

When Hope Nyanduhura resettled in the United States as a refugee from Africa, she met people who traced a similar path to America. Alongside nonprofits and resettlement agencies, the former refugees helped translate as she navigated health appointments, housing, and paperwork and made her feel more comfortable in a new and unfamiliar country.

Now, as part of a RISE Americorps Program, she's doing the same work to welcome refugees to the Quad-Cities. She works for Tapestry Farms, a nonprofit that supports refugees and grows and manages urban farm plots.

"I like to help people the way I can," Nyanduhura said. "To use our knowledge, the knowledge I have, I can help other people because I remember, we've been in that way."

Tapestry Farms, like other organizations that offer support for refugees in the U.S., are preparing to welcome an influx of refugees after a federal cap on the number of refugees admitted into the U.S. was raised for this year beginning in October.

Refugees — a legal status of people who've fled a country because of cultural and political persecution — are resettled in the U.S. by agencies that contract with the federal government. In a 110-mile radius of the Quad-Cities, that organization is Quad-Cities World Relief.

The Biden administration raised the U.S.'s refugee admissions cap to 125,000 for fiscal 2022, which began Oct. 1.

Quad-Cities World Relief expects to resettle about 300 refugees in its coverage area, probably beginning after the New Year, said Erica Parrigan, communications manager for Quad-Cities World Relief.

World Relief also expects to resettle 175 Afghans by Feb. 13 after American troops withdrew from Afghanistan earlier this year and the Taliban overthrew the nation's government in Kabul. As of Sept. 14, about 64,000 Afghan evacuees had arrived in the U.S.

"The 300 plus the 175 that we'll receive is a pretty drastic increase," Parrigan said. "Our numbers have steadily increased over the years because, obviously, when we started we were a very small organization in the Quad-Cities. We've never seen a spike like this."

Parrigan said to prepare, they are searching for housing and hotels for the refugees. Winter coats, hats, mittens, and bicycles, which provide an easy form of transportation, are also in high demand. She said the local World Relief added staff and has fielded new volunteer applications and partnerships with area churches.

"We are a refugee resettlement agency, so it's pretty much business as usual, just at a higher and faster capacity," Parrigan said. "We've been renting as much housing as possible, like if there's a house on the market we'll rent it, especially for larger families."

Since October, close to 40 Afghans have resettled in the Quad-Cities so far, Parrigan said.

Tapestry Farms is known as a post-resettlement agency, and Executive Director Ann McGlynn said they, too, are expecting to scale up services. Tapestry farms recently won a $10,000 grant from the Moline Foundation, added an additional plot of land to grow food, and plans to add staff. In addition to McGlynn, Tapestry Farms employs a social work intern, two part-time community navigators, which McGlynn said they'd like to expand to full-time, and two AmeriCorps RISE members.

Founded four years ago after volunteers witnessed the barriers a refugee family of seven faced and the deep knowledge of growing food the family brought to the U.S., Tapestry Farms now tends to five plots of land, growing food with refugee preferences in mind.

Since its founding, the organization has connected with more than 43 families in different ways, McGlynn said. Some need food assistance, and the farms help with providing fresh veggies. Others need assistance with housing, signing kids up for school, applying for jobs, finding medical and mental health care, transportation, child care, and embarking on a path to citizenship.

Last February, Tapestry Farms met with a group of women who had resettled in the Quad-Cities to see what they wanted to be grown in the urban farm plots.

Some veggies, herbs, and fruits grown are common in American supermarkets: potatoes, onions, corn, cabbage, eggplants, spinach.

Others are less familiar. One vegetable is called intoryi, a vegetable that's the size of a roma tomato, the consistency of an eggplant, and white in color. Another is a leafy green called lenga-lenga.

Tapestry Farms gives some of its harvests to refugee and low-income families to provide them with healthy, familiar foods, and sells some, too, in a system where individuals or organizations purchase shares, the produce of which is delivered in half-bushel boxes throughout the summer.

The organization finished this past summer with a new plot of land at 3rd and Brown Streets, which McGlynn imagines to one day be the organization's home base with renovating a vacant building into office space. She also would like to grow the organization's produce sales to be a more significant funding source.

Tapestry Farms' dual focus of social support means its multi-faceted work is tailored to a family's needs. So, no two days are alike, McGlynn said.

One recent blustery November day, McGlynn outlined her day: she spoke with some local educators about working with refugee families that were coming. They ordered food to be delivered to one family's house that was facing food insecurity. McGlynn answered a couple of questions for one client who wanted to navigate some medical issues independently.

It could also mean purchasing steel-toed shoes for someone starting their first U.S. job, a lawnmower to keep up the property around a rental house, or helping finance a car once a driver in their family is licensed for more stable and safe modes of transportation.

And of course, paperwork.

"There's a lot of paperwork needed to make things happen," McGlynn said. "One of our families where the oldest son has a lot of responsibilities at home. So, he wants to get his school permit so he can drive back and forth to school. So we're working with that paperwork so he can get back and forth to school."

Going forward, McGlynn said the organization is working toward meeting goals set forth by Welcoming America, a nationwide effort to amend policies and practices to be more welcoming.

"The supports in our community already exist and so it's a matter of connecting people with those supports," McGlynn said. "And then also ensuring that those connections continue. So, making sure that if they are receiving food stamps that they're able to continue to receive food stamps, if they are receiving medical care for a specific condition that they continue to be able to access that care. Those types of things."

