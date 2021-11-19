Protesters gather in Chicago Loop following Kyle Rittenhouse not-guilty verdict

A couple dozen people gathered Friday night at Federal Plaza in the Loop, where speakers decried what they called an “unjust” Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

“He is part of a whole fascist movement that is gaining ground around the country and it will not stop until we recognize it and take matters into our own hands nonviolently refusing to accept a racist America,” said Jay Becker, who spoke at the event, which began about 6 p.m.

Friday afternoon, a Kenosha County jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges against him, finding the teenage gunman acted in self-defense when he fatally shot two men and wounded a third in downtown Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020. All four were in the southeast Wisconsin town amid social unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer.

Carrying signs such as “Reject racist vigilante terror” and chanting “Rittenhouse guilty, the people’s verdict guilty,” they marched east on Monroe Street to Michigan Avenue, as a few passersby heckled them. The crowd swelled to about 50 people, blocking the intersection of Madison and Michigan.

Several cops on bicycles and a few squad cars stood close watch as they followed along.

About 6:45 p.m., the boisterous, though nonviolent crowd began marching back toward Federal Plaza, some chanting “Rittenhouse, lock him up.”

Others chanted: “The whole damn system is guilty as hell. Indict, convict, send Rittenhouse to jail.”

At about 7:20 p.m., the crowd began to disperse.

Meanwhile nearby, there was no sign of demonstrations at Millennium Park, which was packed with holiday revelers who’d attended the Christmas tree lighting ceremony around 6:30 p.m.

