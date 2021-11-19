 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical alert

Pritzker issues statement on Rittenhouse verdict

  • 0
Kenosha Protest Shootings

Kyle Rittenhouse looks back before going on a break Monday during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis. Rittenhouse is charged with shooting three people, killing two of them, at a protest last year against police brutality.

 SEAN KRAJACIC, THE KENOSHA NEWS

Jurors on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of all charges against him. Rittenhouse had testified that he acted in self-defense when he shot three people, two fatally, during unrest in Kenosha last year.

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday issued a statement on the verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois 18-year-old cleared of charges in the shooting death of two men during 2020 unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. 

Read the full statement here: 

Rittenhouse was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangering. 

MORE COVERAGE 

Full coverage: Kyle Rittenhouse cleared in shootings at racial injustice protest

WATCH NOW: Rittenhouse collapses in tears as jury announces he is not guilty on all counts

Watch now: Jury finds Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of all charges

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

FDA approves boosters for all US adults

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News