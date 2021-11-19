Pritzker issues statement on Rittenhouse verdict

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday issued a statement on the verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois 18-year-old cleared of charges in the shooting death of two men during 2020 unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Read the full statement here:
Carrying a loaded gun into a community 20 miles from your home and shooting unarmed citizens is fundamentally wrong.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) November 19, 2021
Rittenhouse was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangering.