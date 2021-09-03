Pritzker extends vaccine deadline for healthcare workers, educators

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday allowed for a two-week extension to the previously announced deadline for people in high-risk settings to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Pritzker previously said that healthcare workers, prekindergarten through 12th grade teachers and staff, and higher education personnel and students would be required to get the vaccine by Sept. 5.

On Friday, his office said the deadline was extended to Sept. 19.

The extension came at the request of the Illinois Health and Hospital Association, Illinois Education Association, Illinois Federation of Teachers, Illinois Association of School Administrators, and Illinois Principals Association, the governor's office said.

"Vaccines remain our strongest tool to protect ourselves from COVID-19, the Delta variant, and most crucially, to maintain our healthcare system’s ability to care for anyone who walks through their doors in need of help," Pritzker said. "While hospitals and schools move forward in good faith, this extension ensures they are prepared to meet this requirement to better protect our most vulnerable residents and children who are not yet eligible to get vaccinated."

READ THE ORDER: