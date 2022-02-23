Pritzker endorses Chicago city clerk in secretary of state’s race

Gov. J.B. Pritzker endorsed Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia for the Democratic nomination for secretary of state on Tuesday, a key backing that could give her campaign a significant financial edge over her opponents.

The endorsement from the billionaire governor also means that Valencia now has support from four of the state’s top Democrats — Pritzker, U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and retiring Secretary of State Jesse White, who has held the post since 1999 and endorsed Valencia to succeed him last week.

“In this Democratic primary for secretary of state we are lucky to have three capable candidates. However, I believe Anna is the best choice,” Pritzker said in a statement. “I am thrilled to support her history-making candidacy to be the first woman and first Latina to serve as Illinois secretary of state.”

Valencia’s campaign fund is significantly smaller than that of her most formidable challenger, Alexi Giannoulias. As of Dec. 31, Giannoulias, who was Illinois treasurer from 2007 to 2011, had about $4 million on hand, more than Valencia and a third challenger, Chicago Ald. David Moore, 17th, combined.

Pritzker’s backing figures to come with some financial help. The governor has already poured $125.5 million of his own money into his reelection bid, making a $90 million deposit last month.

Pritzker donated $2,500 to Valencia’s 2017 campaign for city clerk, state records show.

“I am grateful for Gov. Pritzker’s endorsement, which adds to the growing momentum around our campaign,” Valencia said in a statement. “Gov.Pritzker has fought for working families like the one I grew up in, advocated for our women and girls, helped me reform our fines and fees system and notched big wins in Springfield that are making a difference in the lives of Illinoisans.”

Giannoulias is backed by several powerful Democrats, including Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, retiring U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, and Chicago Ald. Pat Dowell, 3rd — who dropped a secretary of state bid to run for Rush’s congressional seat.

In response to Pritzker’s endorsement of Valencia, the Giannoulias campaign reiterated his support from organized labor, including the powerful Service Employees International Union, and from various Democratic Party groups.

Moore said Tuesday he wasn’t surprised by Pritzker’s endorsement.

“We know that he has a very close relationship with Secretary of State Jesse White. Although, I am an elected official, I am not viewed as part of the establishment,” Moore said in a statement. “The party establishment didn’t support my candidacy the first two times I ran for alderman. I didn’t ask permission then and I’m not asking permission now. The voters will decide who they want to be the Democratic nominee for Illinois secretary of state.”

Seeking the Republican nomination for secretary of state are state Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington and John Milhiser, a former U.S. attorney in the Central District of Illinois.

