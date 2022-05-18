Pritzker asks stores to set aside baby formula

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois retailers are being asked to set aside formula for low income families.

On Tuesday afternoon Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that, in coordination with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food & Nutrition Service, Illinois retailers are being encouraged to set aside formula for low-income families enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program.

"The ongoing formula shortage has brought undue stress into the lives of new parents, and my administration will do everything in our power to help families maintain access to formula," said Pritzker. "We've partnered with our suppliers and continue to ramp up our support centers to ensure our residents, especially low-income families, have what they need to care for their babies."

The Illinois Department of Human Services has trained caseworkers to help families with formula questions using the IDHS Help Line at 1-800-843-6154. The Help Line is primarily designed for WIC and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) clients, but is open to all residents.

State public health officials also are urging families to purchase a "modest" supply of formula during the shortage, which is expected to ease in the coming weeks.

"We have a special obligation to WIC families," said IDHS Secretary Grace B. Hou. "About one-half of babies born in Illinois participate in WIC in the first year of their lives. We will continue to do everything possible to safeguard their development and access to safe, nutritious formula."

As of March there were 43,568 infants active on the WIC program, state officials said.

"We understand that the ongoing recall leaves parents and caregivers very concerned about how they will feed their babies and children with rare diseases and conditions who rely on formula," said IDPH Acting Director Dr. Amaal Tokars. "We want to remind families during this time to avoid attempting to make 'homemade' formula, or to hoard supplies of formula from stores."

In mid-February, the FDA recalled products from several brands of baby formula produced by Abbott Laboratories, including some types of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare after babies became sick from consuming them.

Supply chain problems associated with the pandemic have also played a role in the shortage. Since February, the IDHS WIC unit has been troubleshooting related customer concerns, but with today's statewide hotline expansion, IDHS hopes to support many more families to obtain the formula they need.

Illinois contracts with Mead Johnson, the Chicago-based manufacturer of "Enfamil" to exclusively supply standard infant formulas for Illinois' WIC customers. Mead Johnson has ramped up production of its two most used products by over 10% in March and April and 60% in May as compared to pre-recall.

IDHS said it is working with Mead Johnson, retail vendors and Catholic Charities to ensure all families, and especially those in the WIC program, can access formula. Illinois offers direct support to WIC-eligible families through a network of 96 local agency providers.

Illinois has about 1,500 authorized retail vendors that accept WIC "Electronic Benefit Transfer" cards.

