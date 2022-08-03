Pritzker announces grant to help fix 'notorious' overflowing sewers in Cahokia Heights

Cahokia Heights will receive nearly $10 million immediately from the state government to help fix the failed sewer system in the city, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday.

In making the announcement, Pritzker said the people of Cahokia Heights have lived too long with sewer system problems that have flooded neighborhoods during heavy rains.

He said the grant "will upgrade the existing wastewater collection system and prevent the sewage flooding that has become notorious for area residents."

Pritzker said no community should have to live without a "functional waste infrastructure. "

"This $10 million grant is another step toward justice for Cahokia Heights families and residents," Pritzker said.

The state's $46 billion budget for the fiscal year that began July 1 includes over $20 million for water and sewer infrastructure improvements for Cahokia Heights.

For years, residents in at least 54 homes in the 4.29 square-mile area of the former north Centreville community have struggled with flash flooding and raw sewage in yards and homes that does not drain away. The community is now part of the new city of Cahokia Heights, formed last year by the merger of Centreville, Cahokia and Alorton.

Many have complained that the local, state and federal governments have failed to provide relief, even though the problems have been around for decades. The failed infrastructure and long-time neglect by government agencies have made it almost impossible to live there, they said.

Mayor Curtis McCall Sr. has pledged to residents of the state's newest city that fixing the infrastructure issues that have led to the flooding and questions about the drinking water is his top priority.

In June, he said the city is about to make more progress with new state and federal funding on its way.

"We have identified over $35 million to address our water and sewer problem, something that has plagued this community for over 70 years," McCall said. "I've lived in this community all my life. I'm 60 years old, and this problem has plagued this community since I've been alive." "We're finally about to address this problem for these cities. It takes a team approach. It takes local government, it takes county government, state government and federal government."

The flooding and sewer problem has spurred two lawsuits filed on behalf of residents against local governments and a public utility, along with visits by Pritzker, U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin. McCall is listed as a defendant on one of the lawsuits.

In their remarks at Wednesday's press conference in Cahokia Heights, Pritzker and McCall acknowledged the efforts by Duckworth, state Sen. Christopher Belt, state Rep. LaToya Greenwood and state Rep. Jay Hoffman to get state and federal money for infrastructure in Cahokia Heights.