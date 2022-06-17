Prairie State harmonies: 24 songs inspired by Illinois

Hitting the road this summer? A great playlist is essential to any road trip, and there’s no shortage of songs about Illinois, from the lights of Chicago to the endless cornfields to the muddy riverbanks. Pull these Illinois-inspired songs up on your favorite music app — or take it back a few decades with a homemade mixtape or CD — and you’ll be all set with a “welcome home” playlist.

1. “Rock Island Line,” written by Clarence Wilson (1929)

“The Rock Island Line is a mighty good road / The Rock Island Line is the road to ride.”

2. “Illinois Blues” by Skip James (1931)

“I been in Texas and I been in Arkansas / But I never had a good time till I got to Illinois.”

3. “My Kind of Town (Chicago)” by Frank Sinatra (1963)

“Each time I roam / Chicago is calling me home / Chicago is why I just grin like a clown / It's my kind of town.”

4. “Illinois” by The Everly Brothers (1968)

“Clean prairie winds blow from Rockford to Cairo / Over the cornfields that gleam in the sun / And off in the east glow the lights of Chicago / When daylight is ended and night has begun / In Illinois, Illinois.”

5. “Lookin’ Out My Back Door” by Credence Clearwater Revival (1970)

“Just got home from Illinois, lock the front door, oh boy! / Got to sit down, take a rest on the porch / Imagination sets in, pretty soon I'm singin' / Doo, doo, doo, lookin' out my back door.”

6. “Illinois” by Dan Fogelberg (1974)

“Flat on the prairies, soil and stone / Stretching forever taking me home / 'Cause I've got a woman who waits for me there / And I need a breath of that sweet country air /And it looks like you're gonna have to see me again, Illinois...oh, Illinois.”

7. “Take Me Back to Chicago” by Chicago (1977)

“Take me back to Chicago / And lay my soul to rest / Where my life was free and easy / Remember me at my best.”

8. “Sweet Home Chicago” by The Blues Brothers (1980)

“Hida-hey, baby, don't you wanna go? / Back to that same old place / Sweet home Chicago.”

9. “Ballad of the Illinois Opry,” REO Speedwagon (1996)

“Now I don't want you people to think that all there is around Springfield, Illinois / Are landmarks telling 'bout the good old Lincoln years / 'Cause just north of town, I saw a sign said the Illinois Opry is open tonight / And the sweet sound of country music filled my ears.”

10. “Weekends in Western Illinois” by The Mountain Goats (1997)

“It is written in the smiles on their faces / And it rings in their high young voices / We are burning up all of our choices up here / Where the tall grass grows, up here in Galesburg.”

11. “Woke Up in a Car” by Something Corporate (2002)

“She wrote me a letter as we passed through Rockford / She said she won't forget / Maybe I do, maybe I don't / But I know I haven't yet.”

12. "Springfield, IL" by Slobberbone (2002)

"Springfield, Illinois / I left you standing by the statehouse stairs / A little bit annoyed, but completely unaware."

13. “Chicago Is So Two Years Ago” by Fall Out Boy (2003)

“But there's a light on in Chicago / And I know I should be home / All the colors of the street signs / They remind me of the pickup truck out in front of your neighbor's house.”

14. "Cahokian" by Jay Farrar (2003)

"Ceremonial mounds in the backyards and towns / That's the way it turned out / A city built up on the other great mound torn down / That's the way it happened."

15. “Decatur” by Sufjan Stevens (2005)

“Denominator, go Decatur, go Decatur / It's the great I am.”

16. “Homecoming” by Kanye West and Chris Martin (2007)

“Every interview I'm representing you, making you proud / Reach for the stars so if you fall, you land on a cloud / Jump in the crowd, spark your lighters, wave 'em around / If you don't know by now, I'm talking 'bout Chi-Town!”

17. “Effington” by Ben Folds (2008)

“I could change my name, grow a beard, start a family / Or I could just keep on moving on, moving on, moving on, moving on / And not stop till I get to Normal.”

18. “Cairo, Illinois,” by Pokey LaFarge (2008)

“Take me to the bridge where the rivers collide / Down in Cairo, Illinois, on a Saturday night / I might jump in.”

19. “Long, Hot Summer Day” by Turnpike Troubadours (2010)

“And for every day I'm workin' on the Illinois River / Get a half a day off with pay / Old tow boat pickin' up barges / On a long hot summer day.”

20. “Meet Me in Chicago” by Buddy Guy (2013)

“I got down a little bit of that down old music, Lord it's been overdue / Got to get back to the Windy City, with them funky ol’ sweet home blues / Meet me in Chicago, baby, I'll show you around.”

21. “Moline” by Pearl Jam (2014)

“Moline, Moline / How have you been? / I probably been here before / But it must've been a dream.”

22. “Illinois” by Brett Eldredge (2015)

“It's water through my blood / It's the place I got my roots / It's the fire that's in my soul / It's the mud that's on my boots / Oh, Illinois.”

23. “Cairo, Illinois” by Natalie Hemby (2017)

“Where the longing for the leaving and the welcome home receiving join / Still I'll keep driving past the ghost of Cairo, Illinois.”

24. “Blue Collar Boys” by Luke Combs (2019)

“Bust our backs, barely getting by / Carolina to California up to Illinois / Yeah, there's guys like us / Blue collar boys.”

