Polish man who vanished at party found dead in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO — A Polish man who vanished last weekend after attending a party at a Chicago bar was found dead early Wednesday in Lake Michigan, officials said.
Krzysztof Szubert, 21, was pulled unresponsive from the lake at the Oak Street Beach about 1:55 a.m. and pronounced dead at a hospital, Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.
Police were investigating his death.
Szubert was last seen about 9:45 p.m. Saturday at the Howl at the Moon bar in Chicago's River North neighborhood. He had ridden there with a few dozen co-workers on a party bus to attend their company Christmas party, WLS-TV reported.
Szubert, who was from Poland, had worked in information technology for Knapp Incorporated, a global tech company. He'd been in the U.S. since November, working on a project in Joliet while staying at a hotel.
From drought to deforestation - the pressures on Madagascar’s biodiversity are intense.
Metros with the most housing inventory
Metros with the most housing inventory
Housing has been in short supply for much of the last decade in the U.S. — though with interest rates rising and demand from buyers cooling quickly, that could change.
Stacker compiled a list of the U.S. metro areas with the greatest inventory of active listings, using Redfin's data and months of supply metric. Only metro areas where at least 300 homes sold in October 2022 were included. Metros include suburbs and other municipalities in the area.
Months of supply is total inventory divided by home sales in October 2022. All data is for October 2022. Months of supply was used rather than total inventory because it adjusts for population. The cities with the most total inventory are often the biggest cities, so it's necessary to compare that number to total sales to get a sense of how many houses are available.
You may also like: What the 50 biggest cities in America looked like 50 years ago
Hannamariah // Shutterstock
#25. Chicago
- Months of supply: 3.5
- Homes sold: 6,524
- Median sale price: $300,000
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#24. Houston
- Months of supply: 3.5
- Homes sold: 6,710
- Median sale price: $330,000
skeeze // Pixabay
#23. Tucson, Arizona
- Months of supply: 3.6
- Homes sold: 1,005
- Median sale price: $346,000
Zereshk // Wikimedia
#22. Riverside, California
- Months of supply: 3.6
- Homes sold: 3,495
- Median sale price: $535,000
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#21. Ogden, Utah
- Months of supply: 3.7
- Homes sold: 568
- Median sale price: $450,000
You may also like: Best big cities to live in America
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Crestview, Florida
- Months of supply: 3.7
- Homes sold: 732
- Median sale price: $437,000
Ebyabe // Wikicommons
#19. Cape Coral, Florida
- Months of supply: 3.7
- Homes sold: 1,100
- Median sale price: $390,000
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons
#18. Pittsburgh
- Months of supply: 3.7
- Homes sold: 1,997
- Median sale price: $215,000
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#17. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Months of supply: 3.8
- Homes sold: 2,351
- Median sale price: $390,000
KeanoManu // Wikimedia Commons
#16. New Orleans, Louisiana
- Months of supply: 3.9
- Homes sold: 1,021
- Median sale price: $277,683
You may also like: The richest town in every state
Pedro Szekely // flickr
#15. Philadelphia
- Months of supply: 3.9
- Homes sold: 1,700
- Median sale price: $260,000
f11photo // Shutterstock
#14. Reno, Nevada
- Months of supply: 4
- Homes sold: 453
- Median sale price: $525,000
Lómelinde // Wikicommons
#13. San Antonio, Texas
- Months of supply: 4
- Homes sold: 2,242
- Median sale price: $325,000
Pixabay
#12. Atlantic City, New Jersey
- Months of supply: 4.1
- Homes sold: 348
- Median sale price: $275,000
Dough4872 // Wikicommons
#10. Provo, Utah
- Months of supply: 4.2
- Homes sold: 486
- Median sale price: $506,714
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Port St. Lucie, Florida
- Months of supply: 4.2
- Homes sold: 758
- Median sale price: $380,000
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock
#8. West Palm Beach, Florida
- Months of supply: 4.3
- Homes sold: 2,035
- Median sale price: $428,000
randy andy // Shutterstock
#7. Phoenix
- Months of supply: 4.3
- Homes sold: 4,921
- Median sale price: $450,000
Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr
#5. Austin, Texas
- Months of supply: 4.8
- Homes sold: 2,195
- Median sale price: $475,000
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#4. Las Vegas
- Months of supply: 4.9
- Homes sold: 2,271
- Median sale price: $410,000
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons
#3. McAllen, Texas
- Months of supply: 5.1
- Homes sold: 311
- Median sale price: $225,000
Edmund Garman // Flickr
#2. Miami
- Months of supply: 5.1
- Homes sold: 2,204
- Median sale price: $475,500
Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons
#1. New York, New York
- Months of supply: 5.1
- Homes sold: 5,253
- Median sale price: $661,000
You may also like: Iconic buildings from every state
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!