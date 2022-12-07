 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Polish man who vanished at party found dead in Lake Michigan

  • 0

CHICAGO — A Polish man who vanished last weekend after attending a party at a Chicago bar was found dead early Wednesday in Lake Michigan, officials said.

Krzysztof Szubert, 21, was pulled unresponsive from the lake at the Oak Street Beach about 1:55 a.m. and pronounced dead at a hospital, Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Police were investigating his death.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Szubert was last seen about 9:45 p.m. Saturday at the Howl at the Moon bar in Chicago's River North neighborhood. He had ridden there with a few dozen co-workers on a party bus to attend their company Christmas party, WLS-TV reported.

Szubert, who was from Poland, had worked in information technology for Knapp Incorporated, a global tech company. He'd been in the U.S. since November, working on a project in Joliet while staying at a hotel.

From drought to deforestation - the pressures on Madagascar’s biodiversity are intense.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Young designers thrive in Senegalese capital during Dakar fashion week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News