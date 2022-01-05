Police shoot man in Metro East

SOUTH ROXANA — The Illinois State Police is investigating a police officer who shot a person in South Roxana.

South Roxana police Chief Bob Coles said police responded Tuesday night to a disturbance in the 100 block of Rose Avenue. During the call, a responding police officer fired his weapon, striking a person involved in the disturbance.

The arrested person's name and extent of injuries has not been released.

Coles said the suspect did not sustain any life-threatening injuries because of the gunshot. Multiple officers were injured during a scuffle, he said, with the suspect taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The investigation was turned over to the Illinois State Police for investigation. Coles said South Roxana will be seeking criminal charges against the suspect.

