FARMERSVILLE — Illinois State Police have identified five more of the seven people killed in a series of crashes Monday on Interstate 55 in Montgomery County.
They include Joseph Bates, 73, of Crystal Lake; Donna Bates, 71, of Crystal Lake; Earl LeGrand, 64, of Florissant, Missouri; Michael Zinchuk, 55, of Champaign; and Amy Zinchuk, 54, of Champaign.
Shirley Harper, 88, of Franklin, Wisconsin, was also killed in the crashes, and was identified earlier this week.
A total of 72 vehicles were involved in the crashes after high winds and dust led to severely reduced visibility late Friday morning on I-55 between mile markers 72 and 78, near Farmersville.
Thirty-seven people were taken to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to critical, ISP said.
There were seven fatalities in the crash; ISP is still working with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to identify the seventh victim.
A major crash shut down I-55 near Springfield, Illinois Monday -- apparently caused by blowing dust.
Photos: Multiple crashes lock traffic on Interstate 55
ERIN HENKEL, LEE ENTERPRISES
Traffic was locked for hours after the crashes on Monday.
ERIN HENKEL, LEE ENTERPRISES
ERIN HENKEL, LEE ENTERPRISES
ERIN HENKEL, LEE ENTERPRISES
Traffic was diverted away from Interstate 55 on Monday afternoon after multiple crashes with injuries were reported during a dust storm in Montgomery and Sangamon counties.
ERIN HENKEL, LEE ENTERPRISES
ERIN HENKEL, LEE ENTERPRISES
ERIN HENKEL, LEE ENTERPRISES
Dusty conditions were still visible hours after the crashes on Interstate 55 on Monday.
ERIN HENKEL, LEE ENTERPRISES
Traffic was diverted away from Interstate 55 on Monday afternoon after multiple crashes with injuries were reported during a dust storm in Montgomery and Sangamon counties.
ERIN HENKEL, LEE ENTERPRISES
ERIN HENKEL, LEE ENTERPRISES
ERIN HENKEL, LEE ENTERPRISES
First responders work the scene of a crash involving at least 20 vehicles that shut down Interstate 55 in Montgomery County on Monday.
WICS TV VIA AP
Smoke billows after a crash involving at least 20 vehicles shut down Interstate 55 in Montgomery County on Monday.
WICS TV VIA AP
A crash involving at least 20 vehicles shut down a highway in Illinois, Monday, May 1, 2023. Illinois State Police say a windstorm that kicked up clouds of dust in south-central Illinois led to numerous crashes and multiple fatalities on Interstate 55. (WICS TV via AP)
TEL
A crash involving at least 20 vehicles shut down Interstate 55 in Montgomery County on Monday.
WICS TV VIA AP
Smoldering wreckage is seen after a crash involving at least 20 vehicles shut down Interstate 55 in Montgomery County on Monday.
WICS TV VIA AP
Dairon Socarras Quintero, 32, shows the dust collected on the backpack he had inside his company's truck at the time of the dust storm, even though his cabin is completely closed up on Monday in Divernon. Socarras was driving a 16-foot truck for his elk Grove Village based company that does custom picture framing he was on his way to St. Louis to make deliveries.
JOHN O'CONNOR, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dairon Socarras Quintero receives instructions from medical personnel at the reconciliation station in Divernon after he had a cut on his leg bandaged following a multi-vehicle crash on Monday.
JOHN O'CONNOR, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tom Thomas 43, of Chatham, a suburb of Springfield, was traveling to St. Louis for a visit Monday.
John O'Connor
Contact Robyn Skaggs at
robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!