FARMERSVILLE — Illinois State Police have identified five more of the seven people killed in a series of crashes Monday on Interstate 55 in Montgomery County.

They include Joseph Bates, 73, of Crystal Lake; Donna Bates, 71, of Crystal Lake; Earl LeGrand, 64, of Florissant, Missouri; Michael Zinchuk, 55, of Champaign; and Amy Zinchuk, 54, of Champaign.

Shirley Harper, 88, of Franklin, Wisconsin, was also killed in the crashes, and was identified earlier this week.

A total of 72 vehicles were involved in the crashes after high winds and dust led to severely reduced visibility late Friday morning on I-55 between mile markers 72 and 78, near Farmersville.

Thirty-seven people were taken to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to critical, ISP said.

There were seven fatalities in the crash; ISP is still working with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to identify the seventh victim.

Photos: Multiple crashes lock traffic on Interstate 55