 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Police: Body in river was missing Illinois State student

  • 0

Missing ISU student identified after body found near Peru.

BLOOMINGTON — A body discovered in a river nearly three weeks ago has been confirmed as a graduate student missing from Illinois State University, authorities said Thursday.

Jelani Day's identity was confirmed through DNA and dental records, the LaSalle County coroner's office said.

Day, 25, was last seen at the Illinois State campus on Aug. 24. His car was found in Peru two days later. The body was discovered in the Illinois River in the LaSalle-Peru area on Sept. 4.

"There are no words to clearly communicate our devastation. ... Our hearts are broken," Day's family said on Facebook.

“As of this moment, we do not know what happened to Jelani and we will not stop until we do,” the family said.

Investigators are trying to determine if Day was a victim of foul play, said John Fermon, a Bloomington police spokesman.

“Over time, that's where we'll get that answer,” he said of the investigation.

Day wanted to become a doctor and was pursuing a master’s degree in speech pathology at Illinois State, his mother said.

Illinois State President Terri Goss Kinzy referred to Day in a speech Tuesday.

“In consultation with Jelani’s family, we will continue to provide support to them and as a community, I ask that we all provide support to each other,” she said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body found in Clinton Lake

Body found in Clinton Lake

A fisherman at the Clinton Lake Valley Mill Fishing access reported seeing a vehicle on the edge of the lake and then saw a body in the water, authorities said. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington Police discuss Jelani day identification

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News