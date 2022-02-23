Plane that departed from Illinois crashes, killing 2

FOSTORIA, Ohio — A small plane crashed in northern Ohio on a flight from Illinois, killing two men who were both former officers with the Indiana Air National Guard, authorities said.

The single-engine Piper Saratoga was traveling from Illinois to Findlay, Ohio, when the aircraft went down in a wooded area in Seneca County Tuesday night, authorities said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the pilot as Shane Halbrook, 59, of Avon, Indiana. Authorities said the co-pilot was Michael Wright, 51, of Casey, Illinois.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Halbrook was a retired colonel who last served as the Indiana Air National Guard's director of staff, according to the guard.

Wright was a major who was with 181st Communication Flight, 181st Intelligence Wing at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base in Indiana before he transferred to the Air Force Reserve at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, the guard said.

