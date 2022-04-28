Pixar Putt will bring mini-golf to Navy Pier this summer

CHICAGO - For anyone looking for a round of golf with Woody and Buzz, the mini-golf game Pixar Putt will be the latest recreational addition to Navy Pier this summer.

According to an announcement Thursday, Pixar Putt will open at Polk Bros Park at the Pier on May 28 and will be there through August. It’ll have 18 holes inspired by Pixar movies such as “Toy Story,” “The Incredibles,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo” and “Wall-E.” The project, presented by Rockefeller Productions and TEG Life Like Touring, was previously in New York, Houston and San Antonio.

Hours will be Monday to Friday from noon to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights after 7 p.m. are reserved for ages 18+; tickets at www.pixarputt.com/chicago.

